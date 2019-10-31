Jewish Communal Fund Special Gifts Fund Announces Grants of Nearly $1 million to Jewish Charities

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country, approved grants totaling $985,000 to local Jewish charities in the New York area through its endowment, the JCF Special Gifts Fund. Since 1999, the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Communal Fund has granted more than $18 million to support programs that promote the welfare and security of the Jewish community at home and abroad. These charities are selected with the assistance of UJA-Federation of New York.

"We are honored to provide vital support to local Jewish charities that focus on helping those who are most vulnerable—the poor, the elderly, persons with special needs and Holocaust survivors," said Daniel Blaser, Chair of Jewish Communal Fund's Charitable Distribution/Special Gifts Fund Committee. "We are grateful to our community of Fundholders who, in giving through JCF, enable JCF to make significant grants from its endowment to support a number of Jewish charitable institutions doing important work on the ground."

This year's JCF Special Gifts Fund Grantees include:

$275,000 to the Sid Jacobson JCC to provide a food bank staffed largely by individuals with special needs

Thanks to JCF's support, the Sid Jacobson JCC will open a new food bank, which will be staffed largely by individuals with special needs from the JCC's vocational program.

$250,000 for the Henry Kaufmann Campground at Pearl River to renovate swimming pools

JCF's support will help renovate existing swimming pools and build new ones to benefit campers from four camps located on the Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds.

$120,000 to the Edith and Carl Marks Jewish Community House of Bensonhurst to expand a support program for Holocaust survivors with dementia

As part of JCF's longstanding commitment to supporting Holocaust survivors, it is helping to expand a therapeutic and socialization program for Holocaust survivors with dementia.

$130,000 to support Met Council to increase its capacity to provide food to those in need

JCF's grant will help Met Council renovate its warehouse in Brooklyn and purchase new equipment to increase its capacity to acquire, store, and distribute more kosher food to those in need.

$100,000 to UJA-Federation of New York's Single Parent Initiative to provide scholarships

JCF will fund scholarships for children of low-income single parent families to attend afterschool enrichment activities, daycare, and day camp at three local community centers.

$110,000 to Mishkon to provide an adaptive playground, a pool lift and increased lighting and security features

JCF's grant will help fund the building of an adaptive playground to be used by all residents, regardless of physical limitations, as well as an electronic pool lift to make the swimming pool accessible to those with severe physical limitations.

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest networks of Jewish funders, managing $2 billion in charitable assets for 4,000 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible and efficient. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

