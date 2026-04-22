Jewish Family Service of Dallas Launches New Website to Better Serve Community

DALLAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Family Service of Dallas (JFS Dallas) has launched a newly redesigned website in partnership with local agency Tegan Digital, creating a more modern, accessible, and community-centered digital experience that reflects the organization's impact and supports its continued growth.

Jewish Family Service of Dallas Website by Tegan Digital Jewish Family Service of Dallas Website by Tegan Digital

The new website was designed to reestablish and elevate the presence of JFS Dallas within the local Jewish community and the broader region it serves. With a refreshed design and intuitive structure, the site captures the organization's personality and welcomes visitors to engage.

"We wanted a website that better reflects both our Jewish values and our commitment to serving anyone who needs help, regardless of background or ability to pay," said Leah Guskin, Chief Advancement Officer at JFS Dallas. "Tegan understood that balance and helped us build a site that tells our story more clearly, while making it easier for people to find the services and resources they need."

Tegan partnered closely with JFS Dallas to translate that breadth of impact into a clear and engaging digital experience. Through improved user experience, refined content strategy, and a modern, mobile-first design, the new site helps users navigate services and understand how JFS Dallas can support them.

A key priority was simplifying how information is organized. Updated navigation and structure guide users quickly to the resources they need—whether seeking care, volunteering, or supporting the organization. The site also unifies previously separate platforms into one experience, streamlining access and management.

"Our goal was to create a digital experience that reflects both the heart and the scale of JFS Dallas," said Tegan Partner John Herrington. "They serve a wide range of needs, and the site reflects that in an approachable, easy-to-navigate way. This work helps more people find support, and we're honored to play a part."

About Jewish Family Service of Dallas

Jewish Family Service of Dallas (JFS Dallas) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing effective, accessible, whole-person care that supports the physical, emotional, nutritional, and financial well-being of individuals and families. Founded in 1950 and rooted in Jewish values, JFS Dallas serves anyone in need, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or ability to pay. The organization reaches more than 22,000 individuals annually through a wide range of programs including healthcare services, mental health support, food assistance, and career services. Its work is supported by more than 1,100 volunteers who contribute over 25,000 hours each year. For more information, visit jfsdallas.org.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 15 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Jewish Federation of Dallas, Ann and Nate Levine Academy, and Temple Emanu-El. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.io.

Contact:

John Herrington

Partner

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital