Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Selects Tegan Digital as Agency of Record

DALLAS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The esteemed Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas has selected local marketing agency Tegan Digital to help elevate the organization's digital presence and revitalize engagement with key local audiences. The goal of the collaboration is to develop a distinctive brand identity that fully represents Dallas' vibrant Jewish community.

"It was important to us to leverage our love for this city and its incredible talent by partnering with a home-grown agency like Tegan," said Igor Alterman, President and CEO of the Federation. "Having a streamlined communication strategy will significantly expand our reach and more effectively relay the impact of supporting local organizations with the sustainable solutions they need to succeed."

Tegan's scope of work with the Federation will include a tailored communication strategy for social media and email marketing. Tegan will provide support tied to creative design, copywriting, and social listening to ensure that the Federation's messages are resonating with their desired audience.

Serving as the central coordinating impact agency for the Dallas Jewish community since 1911, the Federation continues to play a crucial role in rebuilding and supporting key Jewish organizations — enabling them to continue making positive change within the Dallas community.

"We've had the honor of working with some of Dallas' most renowned and respected Jewish institutions over the years, including the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Temple Emanu-El, The Legacy Senior Communities, and Ann and Nate Levine Academy, so partnering with the Federation already feels like a natural fit," said John Herrington, partner at Tegan. "This is another huge opportunity for us to leverage digital innovation to drive positive change in our own backyard, and we can't wait to get started."

About the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas:

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas is an impact-focused agency dedicated to supporting local Jewish organizations in the Dallas community. Through strategic resource allocation and community engagement, the Federation plays a vital role in strengthening the fabric of Jewish life in Dallas, Israel, and across the world. For more information, visit jewishdallas.org .

About Tegan Digital:

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Temple Emanu-El, Levine Academy, and The Legacy Senior Communities. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023. For more information, visit tegan.io .

John Herrington

Partner

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital