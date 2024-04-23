Luxury Lakefront Community Long Cove Selects Tegan Digital as Agency of Record

DALLAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Cove, a premier luxury lakefront community located on the Cedar Creek Reservoir, has selected local marketing agency Tegan Digital to serve as their Agency of Record. The partnership entails a comprehensive, multi-channel approach. Through this collaboration, Long Cove aims to extend its reach and foster deeper connections with both existing and prospective residents.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Tegan," said Tommy McNamara, head of sales and development at Long Cove. "Together, we want to build an unparalleled experience for our community, further solidifying Long Cove's position as a premier lakefront destination."

Founded by Don McNamara, the Dallas developer and investor responsible for Cityplace and West Village in Uptown, Long Cove is situated along 8.5 miles of pristine shoreline on the Cedar Creek Reservoir, just over an hour's drive from Dallas. The community features lakefront homes, custom home sites, and townhomes with access to a variety of upscale amenities, including a resort-style pool; pickleball courts; a short-game golf course, 400-yard driving range, and 2-acre putting green; stocked fishing ponds; hiking and biking trails; and the services of the Long Cove Marina. With over a decade of meticulous planning and development, Long Cove continues to evolve, promising an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience for its residents.

"We are thrilled to partner with an incredible community like Long Cove," said John Herrington, partner at Tegan. "Luxury waterfront living an hour away from Dallas is something really special. The McNamara family has thought of everything at Long Cove; it's like something out of a movie."

About Long Cove

Long Cove, located on Cedar Creek Lake, Texas, is a premier luxury lakefront community created by renowned Dallas developer Don McNamara. Spanning 1,200 acres with 6 miles of pristine shoreline, Long Cove offers residents and guests generous amenities and a low-maintenance lifestyle in close proximity to the Dallas metroplex. Inspired by iconic getaways like Seaside, Watercolor, and Palmetto Bluff, Long Cove combines luxury living with a retreat-like atmosphere, providing residents with a sanctuary to unwind and reconnect with nature. For more information, visit longcovetx.com .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Museum of Art, Tolleson Wealth Management, and Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023. For more information, visit tegan.io .

Media Contact:

John Herrington

Partner

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital