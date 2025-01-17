Jewish National Fund-USA: A Year of Unprecedented Impact and Resilience

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A year of pain and perseverance, heartbreak and healing are reflected in the release of Jewish National Fund-USA's 2024 Year in Review. The organization has led philanthropic efforts to rebuild, repair, and rehabilitate Israel's North and South – communities it has worked with for decades – following the horrors of October 7, 2023.

The organization's achievements demonstrate its "Circle of Impact," whereby every initiative creates a ripple effect of job creation, economic development, and quality of life improvements.

A family in Israel's North Jewish National Fund-USA volunteers in Israel

"Our achievements underscore why we have every reason to believe that our best days are yet to come," said Deb Lust Zaluda, President of Jewish National Fund-USA. "At first, we were overwhelmed with grief; now we are overwhelmed by the unprecedented philanthropic support shown by our partners (donors) throughout the country."

Highlights:

Over 33,000 individuals attended in-person events, including 2,500 at the Global Conference for Israel in Dallas .

in . A 106% year-over-year increase in donations including 43,342 first-time contributors.

40,000+ Israeli volunteers and 4,000 American volunteers stepped up to make a difference.

270 bomb shelters were installed in the North and South.

19,000 care packages were delivered to evacuated families and soldiers serving in the war, and more.

Jewish National Fund-USA's efforts also extend beyond emergency relief, focusing on long-term solutions:

Supporting over 245 acres of agricultural land through innovative water reservoirs in the Negev.

Building and opening the Mitzpe Ramon Tech Hub, an innovative coworking space that is attracting new, high-tech investments and developments to the remote desert city.

Continuing construction on the Galilee Culinary Institute and Kiryat Shmona Medical Center, both located in northern Israel , with construction continuing uninterrupted throughout the war, and more.

Jewish National Fund-USA CEO, Russell F. Robinson, said, "We remain steadfast in our mission to create a beautiful future for our land and people of Israel. This year's accomplishments show that we were there yesterday, we are there today, and we will be there tomorrow, ensuring that Israelis know they are not alone and that the future is bright."

Jewish National Fund-USA has continued to operate its Alexander Muss High School in Israel (Muss) and its college campus programming throughout this difficult year. Students who participate in Muss' lifechanging semester abroad experience gain a greater understanding of their connection to the land and people of Israel, and return home with confidence, academic accomplishments, and pride in their identity and history. College students take part in a variety of programs and organized groups, including Alternative Break volunteering in Israel trips, Caravan for Democracy, which brings students beyond the Jewish Faith to Israel, on-campus learning and solidarity opportunities, and more. The organization has also stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Jewish and pro-Israel students on campus, providing support in the fight against antisemitism and anti-Israel disinformation.

To support Jewish National Fund-USA's impact in Israel, visit jnf.org/donate or call 800.JNF.0099.

About Jewish National Fund-USA

Jewish National Fund-USA builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. As a leading philanthropic movement, the organization supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel's north and south as it develops new communities in the Negev and Galilee, connects the next generation to Israel, and creates infrastructure and programs that support ecology, people with disabilities, and heritage site preservation, all while running a fully accredited study abroad experience through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel. Learn more at jnf.org.

