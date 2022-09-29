JFS Named a Top 2022 RIA Firm in Financial Advisor Magazine

Wealth management firm recognized in the ranking of Registered Investment Advisors

HERMITAGE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Wealth Advisors is delighted to announce that it has been named on Financial Advisor magazine's Top Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) ranking for 2022. This year JFS ranked 150 out of 534 firms: a higher position than in 2021.

"We are thrilled to have the hard work and dedication of our team recognized by Financial Advisor magazine's ranking again," said Robert Jazwinski, CPA/PFS, CFP®, President and Managing Partner of JFS Wealth Advisors.

Financial Advisor magazine delivers essential market information, investment strategies and practice management ideas to their readership of financial planners, investment advisors and independent broker-dealers. The magazine is ranked first as the most-read publication for financial advisors. To be eligible for the Top RIA ranking, firms must be independent registered investment advisors, file their own Form ADV with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and provide financial planning and related services to individual clients. To be included in the ranking, firms voluntarily complete and submit FA magazine's survey. No fees are paid to be included in the FA magazine's annual RIA ranking. Financial Advisor magazine orders firms from largest to smallest based on their assets under management at the year end.

To view the full ranking: FA Magazine 2022 Top RIA Ranking

About JFS Wealth Advisors

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service firm with 9 locations, is dedicated to helping financially successful individuals and families live their dreams by providing integrated financial planning and investment strategies for every stage of life. Honesty and integrity are at the core of their professional philosophy, and they believe in taking the time to get to know their clients' goals, challenges, and vision for the future.

Contact:

Gretchen Halpin

Co-Founder

Beyond AUM

800-583-2315

[email protected]

https://beyondaum.com/

