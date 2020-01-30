JHA BankAnywhere Offers Open, Digital Banking Platform

MONETT, Mo., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its Jack Henry Banking ® division today introduced JHA BankAnywhereSM, a cloud-based digital banking system built on proven core and digital platforms. JHA BankAnywhere is available to any bank regardless of its existing core system and can be hosted by Jack Henry's Gladiator® Hosted Network Solutions™.

JHA BankAnywhere is a platform-as-a-service solution that enables digital-only banks to be quickly launched, providing industry-leading functionality and a customer experience that is useful, appropriately simple, relevant, and seamless. This fully featured platform was built on flexible architecture and an open API strategy. An open banking ecosystem, JHA BankAnywhere can integrate industry-leading add-on modules and complementary solutions from Jack Henry, and virtually unlimited third-party and fintech solutions. Digital banks powered by JHA BankAnywhere enable market expansion beyond existing branch networks and can seamlessly scale as new customers are added and deposits grow.

In Jack Henry's inaugural Technology Capabilities Roadmap Survey in 2019, 96% of banks reported plans to establish a digital-only brand before 2022. JHA BankAnywhere enables these banks to confidently open neobanks with the support of a digital partner that provides proven technology and outstanding service that truly embraces open banking.

Stacey Zengel, vice president of Jack Henry & Associates and president of Jack Henry Banking, said, "Many banks are challenged to deliver the digital experience their customers now expect. JHA BankAnywhere demonstrates our commitment to provide community banks – regardless of their core systems – with the digital platform and development toolkit they need to easily innovate in the digital space. Open banking and partnering with fintechs are not new concepts for Jack Henry and we will continue to provide the technology or seamless access to the technology our clients need to compete for deposits and attract, retain, and engage accountholders of all generations and demographic segments. In the face of complex digital innovation, JHA BankAnywhere positions community banks to further differentiate themselves and support their growth strategies with a modern digital brand."

About Jack Henry Banking

Jack Henry Banking®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®, is a leading provider of integrated computer systems for banks ranging from de novo to multi-billion-dollar institutions. Jack Henry Banking currently serves more than 1,000 banks as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information is available at www.jackhenrybanking.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY ) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 9,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

