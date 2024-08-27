JHA Health Advocates and Integrity Partner to Offer Expansive Life, Health and Wealth Solutions Among Asian Americans

Integrity's industry-leading technology and resources will empower JHA Health Advocates and its diverse team of agents to more comprehensively meet the needs of an underserved community

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with JHA Health Advocates, an independent marketing organization based in Englewood, New Jersey, and led by James Ha. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

A trailblazer in the insurance field, Ha came to the United States as a young Korean immigrant in pursuit of the American Dream. He founded JHA Health Advocates with a focus on serving and educating the Korean American community in the Northeast — and the agency has quickly become a respected Medicare and life insurance distribution leader with nationwide impact. Through mentorship and extensive training systems, Ha elevates the symbiotic relationship between agents, carriers and consumers by helping agents best serve their clients and reach their full potential. He is also an active contributor to several local organizations that support immigrant success, in recognition of the community support that has heavily impacted his own entrepreneurial experience.

"James's inspiring journey is a blueprint for innovation and perseverance in the financial services and insurance industry," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His commitment to his team, his agents and his community embodies the spirit of Integrity. This partnership exemplifies Integrity's mission to bring together strong, community-focused agencies like JHA Health Advocates that can utilize our technology, resources and scale to serve even more Americans. By joining forces with James and his dedicated team, Integrity will be enriched by their unique strengths and perspectives while expanding our opportunities to reach and serve diverse communities. We're thrilled to support JHA Health Advocates' continued growth and success as members of the Integrity family!"

"At JHA Health Advocates, our goal is to serve with integrity and transparency. Integrity shares these values while offering our team a plethora of expansion opportunities," said James Ha, Principal of JHA Health Advocates. "Taking care of clients is our agents' highest priority, which makes taking care of those agents our primary focus. Integrity's Suite of Solutions offers agents a powerful and user-friendly system through a centralized platform, which helps them streamline their business and enhance service delivery. This integrated system also gives us added freedom to properly mentor and prepare our agents to embrace new opportunities. We couldn't be more excited about our future with Integrity as our partner."

JHA Health Advocates' integration with Integrity provides its agents with more robust systems and proprietary resources, enhancing the insurance and financial services experience for all stakeholders. Agents can maximize their potential by using the streamlined enrollment and quoting capabilities of MedicareCENTER and LifeCENTER combined with the AI-powered and voice-activated relationship management technology of Ask Integrity™. In addition, the JHA Health Advocates team can pursue exciting pathways for expansion by leveraging Integrity's enlightening data and analytics, ongoing innovation and strategic leadership insight.

Today's consumers expect comprehensive solutions that safeguard the life, health and wealth assets they have built over decades. To answer this call, Integrity has established a strong network of partner companies that works to develop holistic insurance and financial services experiences incorporating the full spectrum of client needs. Through the combined and collaborative efforts of these industry-leading visionaries, Integrity has created transformative solutions that help millions of American families and individuals plan for the good days ahead — and make the most of what life brings.

For more information about JHA Health Advocates' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/JHA.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About JHA Health Advocates

JHA Health Advocates is a leading health insurance agency dedicated to delivering personalized Medicare and individual health insurance solutions. Based in New Jersey, the agency is built on a foundation of integrity, professionalism and a deep commitment to client service, ensuring that each client receives the highest level of care and support. The experienced team of professionals at JHA Health Advocates work to make healthcare more accessible and easier to understand for everyone, with a special focus on serving the Korean American community. The agency's expertise spans across Medicare, individual health insurance and supplemental insurance products, offering clients access to comprehensive coverage options tailored to their specific needs. For more information, visit www.jhahealth.com.

