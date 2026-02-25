Jiffy Lube Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Arkansas

Auto Center Enterprises Takes Over Seven Jiffy Lube Locations in Metro Little Rock Market

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube, an industry leader in vehicle maintenance for more than 45 years, announces that a new franchisee with over 30 years of quick lube industry experience has joined the Jiffy Lube network. Rick Murphy, owner of Auto Center Enterprises, purchased seven Jiffy Lube locations in metro Little Rock, Arkansas. Auto Center Enterprises has been operating the service centers since late October 2025.

"We are fortunate and excited to have such an experienced, well-respected operator like Rick join our network," said Mauricio Quezada, President and CEO of Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "He has an impressive track record of running successful quick lube shops across Arkansas. We look forward to working with Rick and supporting his efforts to deliver an exceptional customer experience to metro Little Rock drivers."

A fourth-generation family farmer who grew up in Texarkana, Murphy went on to have a successful career as one of the largest insurance brokers in Arkansas. After selling that business, he started his career in automotive services in 1992 when he became a partner and general manager in a friend's full-service car wash business. Since then, he has opened, operated and then sold more than a dozen quick lube centers across the state, including the independent Star Lube brand.

"One of my key philosophies is that we treat every customer like they are a family member coming in for service," said Rick Murphy, owner of Auto Center Enterprises. "I love retail and helping customers care for their vehicles is extremely rewarding."

The Jiffy Lube service centers acquired by Auto Center Enterprises include:

805 Hogan Lane in Conway

618 Oak Street in Conway

1210 Dave Ward Drive in Conway

1717 E. Harding Street in Morrilton

5110 John F Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock

11323 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock

1900 N. Reynolds Road in Bryant

Each Jiffy Lube service center offers a wide range of automotive services including brakes, tires and radiators, as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change – which is more than a typical oil change. The Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change includes inspection of key vehicle components, tire pressure checks and complimentary fluid top-offs. Hours vary, but all locations are open Monday through Saturday. No appointments are ever necessary.

When he is not working, Murphy enjoys being involved in the community. He has served on multiple hospital Boards, supports both the UAMS Medical Center and the Arkansas Children's Hospital, and contributes to local food banks. In addition, he regularly offers discounts to local churches, as well as first responders and military veterans.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded over 45 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 19 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

