Jill Priya Keshyap Tapped as Guild of Guardians Executive Producer, Bringing Experience from Animoca Brands, Voodoo.io, Facebook, and more

Immutable Games Leadership Bench Already Boasts Extensive Gaming Credentials, from Riot Games, Blizzard, Activision, Bandai Namco and Warner Bros.

SYDNEY, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, announced the hiring of Priya Keshyap as Executive Producer for Guild of Guardians, the epic fantasy RPG which comes to mobile on May 15. Keshyap draws on more than a decade and a half of traditional and web3 gaming experience, serving multiple senior roles in APAC. In her new position, Keshyap will work with Immutable Games leadership to support the successful global launch of Guild of Guardians and lead live operations for the game following its release. With more than 1 million pre-registered players already, Guild of Guardians is one of the most anticipated web3 game launches of the year.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Immutable Games and contribute to the launch of Guild of Guardians," stated Keshyap. "The team's commitment to creating engaging and innovative web3 gaming experiences aligns perfectly with my passion for fostering unique and high-potential projects in this space. Guild of Guardians features an engaging core loop and a thrilling roguelite dungeon experience perfectly suited for web3. What drew me in was its potential to pioneer features that will redefine LiveOps in web3 before the wider industry catches up. I'm particularly excited about Guild of Guardians' scalability post-launch. Its design allows for seamless growth from 1 to 10 and beyond, blending best practices from traditional gaming with experimental web3 features in publishing and marketing. I look forward to working with the team to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience to players worldwide."

Prior to joining Immutable Games Studio, Keshyap served as the Director of Product and Partnerships at Animoca Brands, where she focused on incubating and scaling unique and high-potential web3 gaming projects. Her role involved a blend of partnerships, product, and investments for web3 gaming, with a strong emphasis on business expansion, product management and development.

Before her tenure at Animoca Brands, Keshyap held the position of Senior Product and Publishing Lead at Voodoo.io, where she orchestrated the launch of casual games with external and internal gaming studios. She worked closely with studios and developers to lead ideation, product ownership and execution, resulting in the launch of over 10 games that amassed more than 100 million downloads overall such as Run of Life, Couples Yoga, Move House 3D. Her biggest game, Run of Life, not only ranks among the top 500 apps globally to date, but it also stands as the most successful game ever launched by an African developer.

Keshyap also led strategic business planning, operations, and analytics for the APAC Gaming team at Facebook, where her insights and strategic business planning empowered major gaming companies to maximize their game launch ROI through Facebook. She began her career at PwC Singapore, where she honed her skills in data analytics and strategic consulting, implementing transformative solutions for multiple companies.

"We are excited to welcome Priya as the Executive Producer for Guild of Guardians. Her deep expertise in bridging web2 and web3, coupled with her proven track record in scaling games, makes her a perfect fit to lead the live operations of Guild of Guardians. Under Priya's leadership, we are poised to enhance the excitement and growth of the game, ensuring a vibrant ecosystem for our players for years to come. We look forward to working with Priya to bring our vision for Guild of Guardians to life and to help us deliver an exceptional web3 gaming experience to players worldwide," said Justin Hulog, Chief Studio Officer at Immutable Games.

Keshyap will work closely with the robust Immutable Games leadership team that boasts a wealth of gaming experience from AAA gaming studios like Riot Games, Square Enix, Blizzard and Activision, BANDAI NAMCO and Wizards of the Coast (Magic the Gathering). In addition, Keshyap will drive strategy and live operations with Guild of Guardians' development partner, Mineloader, the highly acclaimed studio known for co-developing and working on some of the world's biggest AAA titles such as The Division 2, The Last of Us Part I, and the Final Fantasy series.

Set to revolutionize mobile gaming on May 15, Guild of Guardians will celebrate its global launch on Android and iOS with more than 1 million pre-registered players and a passionate global community of over 400,000 around the world. Built on Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon, a gaming-specific blockchain designed for scalability, Guild of Guardians is a fantasy roguelite squad RPG where players summon guardians, conquer dungeons, and craft equipment. Guild of Guardians integrates high-quality gameplay, stunning graphics, intuitive mechanics, and a player-centric rewards system which are crucial for onboarding new players into the Guild of Guardians' universe..

Guild of Guardians is now available for pre-order on Apple App Store and Google Play Store . Pre-register now and receive 10 free Summons at launch.

For more information on Guild of Guardians, please visit: https://www.guildofguardians.com .

Join the Guild of Guardians community on Discord , X for more updates.

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players summon guardians, join a guild, and defend Elderym in this revolutionary fantasy game. Renowned for its high-quality gameplay, stunning graphics, intuitive mechanics, and a player-centric rewards system, Guild of Guardians has rapidly become one of the most eagerly awaited web3 games since its inception in March 2021. GOG boasts over 1 million pre-registered users eagerly awaiting its Android and iOS releases on May 15, 2024. For more information visit: https://www.guildofguardians.com

SOURCE Immutable