Jim Beam Debuts "Home Field Advantage" Campaign, Celebrating the Spirit of Fans Beyond the Pitch Ahead of the World's Biggest Tournament

Debuting on April 7, the hero film captures the true heartbeat of the tournament: the places where fans gather to watch, cheer, and celebrate. At a time when stadium access may be out of reach for many, Jim Beam shines a spotlight on backyard barbecues, neighborhood bars, and watch parties that define the fan experience. From living rooms to local hangouts, these everyday settings become the ultimate home field advantage – proving that while matches are played on the pitch, they're powered by fans everywhere.

"At Jim Beam, we've always believed in the power of shared moments," said Regan Clarke, vice president of American Whiskey, Suntory Global Spirits. "The world's biggest tournament is a global stage, but it's the local gatherings that create real home field advantages. We're proud to raise a glass and unite in spirit with fans across the country as they come together to support the U.S. Men's National Team."

Beyond the hero spot, Jim Beam is also introducing a new limited-edition Jim Beam x USSF bottle design, giving fans a tangible way to celebrate and show their support throughout the tournament. Whether cheering from the stands, a barstool, or the backyard, fans can raise a refreshing Beam & Lemonade, the go-to cocktail of the moment, and make the 2026 limited-edition bottle a symbol of shared pride during one of the biggest moments in global sports, when passion and community come together. Now available for purchase at select retailers nationwide.

In the lead-up to the tournament, Jim Beam will roll out a fully integrated campaign across digital, social and experiential platforms, with consumer activations designed to deepen engagement and drive fan participation nationwide.

The campaign will run across select cable channels, YouTube TV, Roku, Netflix, ESPN+, Peacock, Meta & Reddit.

About Jim Beam®: Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh-generation Master Distiller, and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's eighth-generation Master Distiller, have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black®, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Flavors, and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com, @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

About Suntory Global Spirits: As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

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SOURCE Jim Beam