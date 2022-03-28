JIM BOWE RETIRES AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER AT TRAC INTERMODAL, JAKE GILENE NAMED AS SUCCESSOR

PRINCETON, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an exceptional career at TRAC Intermodal that spanned more than four decades, Jim Bowe will retire as Chief Commercial Officer, effective March 28, 2022. TRAC has named Jake Gilene as his replacement.

Mr. Bowe has held senior management roles at TRAC in customer service, operations and most recently commercial. Since becoming Chief Commercial Officer in 2018, TRAC has achieved record business growth.

Mr. Gilene will become TRAC's Chief Commercial Officer effective March 28th. He has a proven results-oriented background, with over 15 years of leadership experience at Brambles, Ltd., a leading supply chain and logistics company that operates in more than 60 countries. In his most recent role, Jake served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Service for CHEP, Bramble's largest operating division. In this role, Mr. Gilene led all CHEP's commercial and customer-related activity in the U.S.

"To our customers, Jim has been the face of TRAC in North America and around the world for many years and our organization has greatly benefitted from his leadership and the lasting customer relationships he has built during his tenure," said Daniel Walsh, President and CEO at TRAC Intermodal. "Jake's well-rounded background in logistics, sales and customer service makes him an ideal choice as our next Chief Commercial Officer. TRAC has a proud history of best-in-class customer relationships and we are excited to have Jake leading those efforts."

Mr. Gilene is a native of Cincinnati, OH and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, OH.

Mr. Bowe will continue to lend his expertise to TRAC in an advisory role for the remainder of 2022.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC's subsidiaries offer emergency fleet roadside assistance through FYX, and maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

For more information, contact:

Rick Leonard

RCL Communications

203.434.7734

[email protected]

SOURCE TRAC Intermodal