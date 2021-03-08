Jim Henson's Word Party Now Available On Babyfirst

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Babyfirst announced today that they have added The Jim Henson Company's popular preschool animated series Word Party to its service in a new license agreement for the series' pay television rights in the U.S. and Latin America, expanding the babyfirst portfolio to over 90 shows.

Babyfirst believes high-quality, safe and positive content is essential in programming for young children. The addition of 40 episodes of Word Party to the babyfirst network is part of First Media's vision to expand their reach and enrich their portfolio of brands in 2021.

Word Party is a vocabulary-acquisition show that follows four adorable baby animals as they sing, dance and play. The show invites young viewers to help teach the baby animals new words, practice these new words themselves, and celebrate these achievements with a "Word Party!"

"Word Party has become a deeply beloved series for young preschoolers - and their parents! - who love watching our babies learn important social-emotional skills through engaging stories and catchy songs. Now the babyfirst audience will be able to join in the Word Party!" said Anna Moorefield, Vice President of Global Distribution for The Jim Henson Company.

About babyfirst

Babyfirst is the leading baby-focused TV network and digital media company dedicated to delivering quality educational content to young children and their parents. Working closely with an extensive network of renowned authorities in early childhood education and psychology, babyfirst is a trusted, age-appropriate TV network, website and mobile app network. Babyfirst's content is available in more than 60 million homes in the U.S. via basic packages on DIRECTV, Dish Network, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, and AT&T U-verse.

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained a leader in family entertainment for over 60 years. The Company is currently in production on Harriet the Spy and a reboot of Fraggle Rock, both for Apple TV+, and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix. Henson's most recent television credits include Earth to Ned for Disney+, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! for Apple TV+, and the Emmy-winning Netflix Original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Other credits include Dinosaur Train, Sid the Science Kid, Splash and Bubbles, and Word Party. Previous productions include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, and Farscape for TV, and the films The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, The Star, and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

