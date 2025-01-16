Jim Pazzanese Joins Buyers Edge Platform as Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Procurement

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform (BEP), the leading provider of procurement, analytics, and contract management solutions for the foodservice industry, is excited to announce that Jim Pazzanese has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Procurement. With over 30 years of experience in foodservice operations, supply chain management, and procurement strategy, Jim will play a pivotal role in driving BEP's global sourcing initiatives and strengthening its position as a leader in the industry.

Jim's career includes senior leadership roles at Sodexo and serving as President of JP Consulting, LLC. Over the past four years, Jim has worked closely with BEP through Optimbuy, building a proven track record of delivering innovation, fostering collaboration, and advancing sustainability within the food and beverage sector. In his new role, Jim will lead BEP's global procurement and sourcing strategy, strengthen key partnerships, and develop opportunities to grow BEP's volume with manufacturers. His team includes Jodi Tobin, Vice President of Strategic Manufacturer Initiatives; Stephanie Scheuer-Behl, Senior Director of Procurement; and James Kennedy, Vice President of Procurement – Europe.

"I am thrilled to officially join Buyers Edge Platform at such an exciting time in its growth journey," said Jim Pazzanese. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to expand our global procurement capabilities, enhance partnerships, and drive meaningful value for our stakeholders. BEP's commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with my vision for the future of procurement in the foodservice industry."

Tina Davie Donahue, President of Buyers Edge Platform, shared her enthusiasm about Jim's appointment: "Jim's deep expertise, leadership, and dedication to creating lasting, positive change make him a perfect fit for this role. His collaborative approach and innovative mindset will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our global procurement strategy and deliver exceptional value to our partners and clients."

Jim is also a former board member of the Stop Hunger Foundation, reflecting his commitment to addressing critical issues within the industry and driving sustainable impact. Jim will continue to work with his clients at JP Consulting, LLC, all of whom are members of the Buyers Edge Platform network.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a digital procurement network providing data-driven insights and innovative solutions to the foodservice industry. By combining technology, analytics, and expertise, BEP empowers clients and partners to optimize procurement, reduce costs, and drive sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.buyersedgeplatform.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Gerding for Buyers Edge Platform

[email protected]

913-602-8531

SOURCE Buyers Edge Platform