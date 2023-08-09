Jim Schoonover Selected as New Education Director for Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation (MCIEF)

Tommy Ruke, the outgoing Education Director, will play a pivotal role in the transition

FT. MYERS, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation (MCIEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Schoonover as its new Education Director. Jim will succeed Tommy Ruke, the esteemed Founder & Education Director of MCIEF, who has led the organization since its inception in 2013. As the new Education Director, Jim will continue to drive MCIEF's mission of educating insurance professionals who serve the transportation industry.

Jim Schoonover brings a wealth of experience in education and curriculum design to his new role. His journey in education began as a middle, high school, and adult education teacher. He later transitioned to association education and leadership, eventually bringing him to the insurance carrier sector of the transportation industry in 2017 – when he first collaborated with MCIEF on educational programming. Jim established a strong working relationship with Tommy Ruke during this time, laying the foundation for a seamless transition into his new position.

"Working with MCIEF and witnessing Tommy's dedication to building this organization has been truly inspiring," said Jim Schoonover. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead MCIEF's motor carrier insurance educational initiatives and look forward to collaborating with industry stakeholders, enhancing our offerings, and ensuring MCIEF remains at the forefront of educational resources."

Tommy Ruke expressed his confidence in Jim's abilities and his excitement about the future of MCIEF. "Jim has been an instrumental partner in developing our educational programs over the years. His deep commitment to education and understanding of both the trucking and insurance industries make him the ideal candidate to take MCIEF to new heights."

Gary Flaherty, MCIEF's Chairman of the Board, stated: "This board is made up of thirteen talented individuals with a depth of knowledge and passion for transportation insurance. Add in a dynamic individual like Jim and we have cemented our plan for succession and the future of MCIEF."

During his initial months in the position, Jim plans to assess MCIEF's current programs and explore new initiatives that support the transportation insurance industry's evolving needs. He also aims to incorporate technology and relevant educational content into MCIEF's programs to address the ever-changing insurance landscape.

The entire MCIEF team is enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead. For more information about The Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation and its educational programs, please visit mcief.org.

About MCIEF

The Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation (MCIEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating insurance professionals who serve the transportation industry. Visit mcief.org for more information.

Media Contact

Anita Nevins, Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing

707-429-0877

[email protected]

SOURCE Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation