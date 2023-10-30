The Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation (MCIEF) honors Tommy Ruke with the prestigious Jim Harrison Award

The announcement surprised a crowd of over 400 industry experts at the 2023 Annual Conference Honors Reception

FT. MYERS, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation (MCIEF), a nonprofit foundation that educates insurance professionals serving the transportation industry, is thrilled to announce that Tommy Ruke, a luminary in the motor carrier insurance industry, received the prestigious Jim Harrison Award during the 2023 MCIEF Annual Conference Honors Reception on October 5th, 2023.

The achievement award, MCIEF's highest honor, celebrates a remarkable career marked by exceptional leadership within the motor carrier insurance industry. The late Jim Harrison, a mentor and inspiration to Tommy Ruke, was celebrated by Betty Harrison, his wife, who was also in attendance.

Gary Flaherty, Chairman of the MCIEF Board of Directors, stated, "Tommy Ruke embodies the spirit of the Jim Harrison Award. He has been a guiding force in providing continuous instructional leadership for over four decades, and his dedication to educating insurance professionals working with motor carriers is second to none."

John Love, CEO and Executive Director of MCIEF, added, "As a lifetime friend and admirer of Tommy Ruke, Tommy is in a class by himself – providing the best trucking insurance insight to literally tens of thousands of industry leaders and decision makers. There will never be another Tommy Ruke, and we are grateful to him for his unending curiosity, wisdom, and friendship."

The award presentation included many heartfelt moments, with Lou Welch, the 2019 Recipient of the Jim Harrison Award, flying in from Minnesota to honor Ruke. Welch recognized Ruke's exceptional contributions, further emphasizing the significance of the award.

Tommy Ruke was presented with a stunning crystal sculpture by his longtime coworkers, Marcy Ferguson and Beth Medina. Ruke is only the third individual to ever receive this prestigious accolade.

About MCIEF

The Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation (MCIEF) was formed in 2012 as a nonprofit foundation. Its purpose is to educate insurance professionals serving the transportation industry through a vast offering of learning opportunities, including an exclusive designation program. MCIEF also hosts in-person meetings to provide networking and share news from this unique space.

For more information, please visit mcief.org

