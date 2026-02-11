Jimmie Johnson Unveils "Helmet of Heroes" Tribute at DAYTONA 500 Honoring Fallen Firefighters in Partnership with Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, Driving Carvana No. 84

Organizations to host Fire Hero Families, with post-race auction benefiting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

STATESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend at the DAYTONA 500, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety and Carvana will reveal an all-new "Helmet of Heroes" honoring America's fallen firefighters.

Jimmie Johnson’s specially designed DAYTONA 500 Helmet of Heroes—featuring the Pye-Barker and NFFF logos and worn during “The Great American Race”—will be auctioned by the Foundation, with proceeds benefiting the NFFF’s mission and programs.

Often when asked what he might have become if not a racecar driver, Johnson points to firefighting—a calling shaped by his upbringing in El Cajon, Calif., a community deeply impacted by major wildfires. That lifelong respect for courage, service, and sacrifice is at the heart of this weekend's tribute.

"Growing up in El Cajon, I saw firsthand how much firefighters mean to their communities," said Johnson. "I've always said that if racing hadn't worked out, I would have wanted to be a firefighter. The courage, selflessness, and commitment it takes to do that job is something I deeply respect. The Helmet of Heroes is about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice and standing with the families who continue to carry their legacy every day."

Through the Helmet of Heroes program, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is honoring the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), which was created by the U.S. Congress to honor fallen firefighters, support their families, and reduce line-of-duty deaths and injuries.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, the nation's largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety, and security services provider, has an ongoing partnership with the NFFF as part of its "What Matters" community impact platform. The partnership specifically supports the NFFF's Staff Rides program, which brings firefighters to the sites of past line-of-duty tragedies to learn firsthand lessons that help prevent future loss. With more than 8,000 team members across 47 states—including many former firefighters and current volunteer firefighters—Pye-Barker's commitment to the fire service is deeply personal.

As part of the Helmet of Heroes DAYTONA 500 initiative, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety and LEGACY MC will host two NFFF representatives during DAYTONA 500 race weekend—Jessica Seaburg and Marisa Harris Boykin—both of whom lost their fathers, Kevin Seaburg and Clifford Harris, in the line of duty as children. Today, they serve as peer supporters for Fire Hero Families and are co-founders of the Children of the Legends Facebook group, a supportive community for children of fallen firefighters to share stories, memories, and strength.

Following the race, Johnson's specially designed DAYTONA 500 Helmet of Heroes—featuring the Pye-Barker and NFFF logos and worn during "The Great American Race"—will be auctioned by the Foundation, with proceeds benefiting the NFFF's mission and programs.

"Our business was founded on protecting lives, property, and communities, and our team members across the nation take that mission to heart," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "Partnering with organizations like the NFFF and programs like Helmet of Heroes helps us extend our commitment, supporting initiatives that truly save lives and recognize those who make our communities stronger."

"To see fallen firefighters honored on a stage as big as the DAYTONA 500 means a great deal to the families we serve," said Victor Stagnaro, CEO of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. "This tribute keeps the memories of our nation's Fire Heroes alive, highlights the ongoing need to support their loved ones, and inspires us to deliver on our mission. We're grateful to Jimmie Johnson, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety and all the partners for coming together to make this happen."

The Helmet of Heroes initiative reflects the shared values of Johnson, Pye-Barker, Carvana, and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB—using one of motorsports' biggest stages to honor service, remember sacrifice, and support the families who carry these heroes' legacies forward.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety: As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100. Learn more about Pye-Barker's support of NFFF and community impact at pyebarkerfs.com/NFFF.

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation: The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) was established by the United States Congress in 1992 to lead a national effort in honoring America's fallen firefighters. Since then, the Foundation has created powerful programs that pay lasting tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while providing meaningful support to their families and colleagues. Through its close partnership with the fire service and its affiliate, the First Responder Center of Excellence (FRCE), the NFFF is also deeply committed to reducing firefighter line-of-duty deaths and injuries. To learn how you can support this important mission, visit www.firehero.org.

About LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, "The King", serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety