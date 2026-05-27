Pye-Barker Celebrates Its 80 Year Legacy, Community Impact and Innovation in 2026

From a Single Georgia Office to 9,000 Team Members in 47 States

ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, marking eight decades of creating peace of mind and protecting what matters most through fire and life safety solutions.

80th Anniversary No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota Camry XSE Retro Design

Founded in 1946 by two Georgia Institute of Technology graduates in Atlanta, Pye-Barker has grown from a small fire protection supply house to a fire and life safety industry leader in the United States, with 250+ locations, 9,000+ team members and operations across 47 states.

Pye-Barker will honor its 80th anniversary at the May 31 NASCAR race in Nashville, Tennessee, complementing its longstanding partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota Camry XSE. To commemorate the anniversary, Nemechek's car will be wrapped with a special retro design featuring an 80th anniversary seal and all 9,000+ Pye-Barker team members' names.

The company is also celebrating eight decades with an "80 for 80" giving back challenge. Pye-Barker locations across the nation have pledged to take part in at least 80 local community service and giving back initiatives this year to represent its 80th anniversary.

"I am humbled by Pye-Barker's impact on communities across the U.S. over the last 80 years. We've been privileged to serve countless customers, safeguard thousands of livelihoods and protect millions of lives thanks to our dedicated team," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "I'm proud of every team member who has been part of the Pye-Barker dream and the legacy of service they've created."

Built on decades of trust with local communities and business owners, Pye-Barker has grown through the acquisition of more than 200 companies, expanding its expertise and strengthening its ability to deliver exceptional fire and life safety solutions to the customers and communities it serves. Throughout this growth, the company has continued to build on its legacy through key initiatives and milestones to reward and celebrate its team, including:

ALL In (Achieving Lasting Legacy Incentive) Ownership Program: Pye-Barker is now the largest company in the fire and life safety industry to be powered by employee ownership, underscoring its deep commitment to shared success and a culture where everyone thrives.

Pye-Barker is now the largest company in the fire and life safety industry to be powered by employee ownership, underscoring its deep commitment to shared success and a culture where everyone thrives. What Matters Community Impact Program: This program brought together individual efforts of 250+ branches with a unified community purpose to support Pye-Barker's people, strengthen its communities, and protect fellow life safety professionals. A key initiative for 2026 is Pye-Barker's partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

This program brought together individual efforts of 250+ branches with a unified community purpose to support Pye-Barker's people, strengthen its communities, and protect fellow life safety professionals. A key initiative for 2026 is Pye-Barker's partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Great Place to Work ® Certification: This recognition confirmed the company's dedication to a people-first culture.

This recognition confirmed the company's dedication to a people-first culture. Inc. 5000 Ranking: Continued growth defines Pye-Barker as a high-scale, impactful private company.

Continued growth defines Pye-Barker as a high-scale, impactful private company. No. 3 SDM 100 Ranking: Increasing rankings solidify Pye-Barker as a leader in the electronic security system industry.

"80 years, and our team is only just getting started. I'm energized by the momentum we've built and inspired by our Pye-Barker family of certified technicians, fire and security experts, leaders, and support teams who make it possible to serve thousands of customers every day. As we look forward to the next 80 years, we see tremendous opportunity for continued growth and the ability to deliver even better full-service life safety solutions for our customers," added Proctor.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 3 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Media Contact:

James Taylor

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SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety