Jimmy Dunn Recognized for Leadership as American Cancer Society's Shuck Cancer Event Surpasses $1 million

NEW ORLEANS, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) is pleased to announce that Jimmy Dunn, New Orleans Market President, has been honored by the American Cancer Society (ACS) with the 2025 Event of the Year Award in recognition of his leadership as chair of the organization's Shuck Cancer New Orleans event held on November 20, 2025.

L-R: Henry Heaton, American Cancer Society, Director, Development - Region Innovation; Jimmy Dunn, New Orleans Market President for First Horizon Bank; Jeff Fehlis, American Cancer Society, Executive Vice President, South Region

The recognition follows a historic year for the annual fundraiser, which surpassed $1 million in total funds raised for the first time in the event's history. Since its launch in 2018, Shuck Cancer New Orleans has raised more than $5 million to support the American Cancer Society's mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.

Under Dunn's leadership as event chair, the 2025 Shuck Cancer event brought together local businesses, restaurants, musicians, sponsors and hundreds of supporters for one of the organization's signature fundraising events in the New Orleans area. Since 2018, First Horizon has been a proud supporter of the Shuck Cancer event.

"It was an honor to serve as chair and to be part of something so meaningful for our community," said Jimmy Dunn, New Orleans Market President for First Horizon. "Crossing the $1 million threshold is an extraordinary achievement, and I am grateful to the committee, our sponsors and everyone who made it possible. This milestone will make a real difference for cancer patients and families throughout our region."

"We are incredibly proud of Jimmy for his outstanding commitment to the cause," said Henry Heaton, Director of Development – Region Innovation at the American Cancer Society. "Reaching the $1 million mark for the first time is a testament to his leadership, the generosity of our community and the collective dedication of everyone who supported the event."

The event is organized in partnership with the American Cancer Society GenNow Network of New Orleans, formerly known as the American Cancer Society Junior Board, and has grown into one of ACS's most successful volunteer-led fundraisers in the nation.

Funds raised through Shuck Cancer New Orleans benefit the Louisiana Access to Care Grant Program, which provides free transportation and lodging assistance to patients receiving treatment across area health systems. These grants help remove critical barriers to care by ensuring patients can safely travel to treatment and access lodging when care takes them far from home.

For more information about the American Cancer Society and Shuck Cancer visit www.shuckcancer.org

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank