JiMMYBAR! BRINGS AMERICA'S FIRST CREATINE PROTEIN BAR TO GNC LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE

Family-founded functional bar brand delivers 20g protein and a full 5g daily serving of creatine in a convenient, ready-to-eat format now available in GNC stores and on GNC.com across the United States

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein, one of the largest family-owned sports nutrition brands in the United States, announced the expansion of its Creatine Protein Bar into GNC retail locations nationwide and on GNC.com. The placement puts America's first creatine protein bar directly in front of the specialty supplement consumer, the most targeted and performance-driven audience in retail nutrition.

The JiMMYBAR! Creatine Protein Bar combines 20g of protein, and 5g of creatine monohydrate in a convenient, ready-to-eat bar. Designed to eliminate the friction of traditional supplementation, the bar gives consumers a portable, no-mess alternative to powders and shaker bottles, available in two flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter and Double Fudge Brownie.

"Launching our creatine bars at GNC marks a major step in making performance nutrition more accessible and convenient," said Jim Simon, co-founder and CEO of JiMMYBAR! "GNC's customer is exactly who we built this bar for, someone who takes their performance seriously and doesn't want to compromise on results or convenience. We're giving them a smarter, on-the-go way to fuel strength, recovery, and everyday performance."

The JiMMYBAR! Creatine Protein Bar is available at GNC locations nationwide and on GNC.com in two flavors:

Creatine Chocolate Peanut Butter

Creatine Double Fudge Brownie

Since debuting at Mr. Olympia in 2025, JiMMYBAR! has rapidly expanded distribution across national and regional retailers as consumer demand for functional protein bars continues to grow. The brand's GNC placement reflects the continued momentum for performance-focused nutrition within specialty retail, where consumers actively seek trusted, results-driven products.

In addition to GNC Live Well, JiMMYBAR! Creatine Protein Bars are available at Costco, Walmart, Chevron ExtraMile, Cumberland Farms, TikTok Shop, Amazon, and jimmybars.com.

About JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein

Founded in 2014 by a brother-and-sister team, JiMMYBAR! is a family-owned functional nutrition company focused on high-protein, performance-oriented bars formulated with purposeful ingredients. The brand pioneered America's first creatine protein bar and America's first immune support protein bar, and its broader lineup includes functional protein bars featuring plant-based caffeine, Omega-3s, MCT oil, and turmeric. JiMMYBAR! products are available nationwide at Costco, GNC Live Well, and leading retailers, with continued retail expansion underway. Learn more at jimmybars.com.

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SOURCE JiMMYBAR!