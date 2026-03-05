JiMMYBAR! Brings America's First Creatine Protein Bar to Costco Warehouses Nationwide

Family-founded functional bar brand delivers 20g protein and a full 5g daily serving of creatine

in a convenient, ready-to-eat format now available at Costco locations across the United States

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein , one of the largest family owned sports nutrition brands in the United States, today announced the nationwide expansion of its Creatine Protein Bar into Costco warehouse locations across the country. The rollout marks a major retail milestone for the brand and puts America's first creatine protein bar in front of millions of Costco members at one of the most competitive price points in the category.

JiMMYBAR! Now in Costco

The JiMMYBAR! Creatine Protein Bar combines 20g of protein, 5g of creatine monohydrate, a full daily serving, and just 4g of sugar in a convenient, ready-to-eat bar. Designed to eliminate the friction of traditional supplementation, the bar gives consumers a portable, no-mess alternative to powders and shaker bottles, available in two flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter and Double Fudge Brownie.

"Creatine is one of the most widely studied ingredients in performance nutrition, with research supporting benefits for muscle strength, recovery, and cognitive function," said Jim Simon, co-founder and CEO of JiMMYBAR! "We developed our creatine protein bar to make daily use simple, accessible, and enjoyable, and Costco is the perfect partner to bring that to scale."

JiMMYBAR!'s Costco rollout features a 14-count variety pack at an approachable price point, nearly half the cost per bar compared to direct-to-consumer pricing, making it an accessible entry point for new customers and exceptional value for existing fans. The pack includes:

Since debuting at Mr. Olympia in 2025, JiMMYBAR! has rapidly expanded distribution across national and regional retailers as consumer demand for functional protein bars continues to grow. The brand's Costco placement underscores a broader trend of performance-focused nutrition moving into mainstream retail channels.

In addition to Costco, JiMMYBAR! Creatine Protein Bars are available at GNC Live Well , Walmart , Chevron ExtraMile , Cumberland Farms , TikTok Shop , Amazon , and jimmybars.com .

About JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein

Founded in 2014 by a brother-and-sister team, JiMMYBAR! is a family-owned functional nutrition company focused on high-protein, performance-oriented bars formulated with purposeful ingredients. The brand pioneered America's first creatine protein bar and America's first immune support protein bar, and its broader lineup includes functional protein bars featuring plant-based caffeine, Omega-3s, MCT oil, and turmeric. JiMMYBAR! products are available nationwide at Costco, GNC Live Well, and leading retailers, with continued retail expansion underway. Learn more at jimmybars.com .

