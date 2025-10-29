JiMMYBAR! Launches First-to-Market Creatine Protein Bar -- The Future of Functional Fuel Has Arrived

Family-run brand redefines performance nutrition with the first real-food creatine bar delivering 20g protein, 5g creatine, and just 4g sugar.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein proudly announces the launch of the first-to-market Creatine Protein Bar , redefining the taste of performance nutrition. The family-run brand continues to lead the charge in functional innovation, combining real-food ingredients, science-backed benefits, and unmatched flavor.

Creatine JiMMYBAR! Launch - 20g Protein, 5g Creatine, America's #1 Creatine Bar

Available in two performance-packed flavors, JiMMYBAR! Double Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Peanut Butter Creatine bar is already taking over TikTok Shop and will soon be available in retailers nationwide. These bars mark a major leap forward in functional snacking—no powders, no chalky gummies, no nonsense.

Following a buzzworthy debut at Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas , the Creatine JiMMYBAR! quickly proved that high-performance fuel doesn't have to come from a shaker bottle. With 20g of protein, 5g of creatine, and just 4g of sugar, each bar offers a convenient, crave-worthy way to fuel both body and brain.

"Creatine is one of the most important and well-researched supplements for building strength, power, and endurance," said Jim Simon, Co-Founder and CEO of JiMMYBAR! . "We saw an opportunity to combine the power of creatine with real food and great taste — something that's never been done before. This isn't just another protein bar, it's the next evolution of functional fuel."

The well known functional protein brand is redefining creatine's image, moving beyond the traditional "gym bro" stereotype to highlight its benefits for athletes and active consumers of all ages, including enhanced memory, recovery, and endurance.

The Creatine JiMMYBAR! Protein Bars are now available at retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $3.99 per bar or $42.99 per 12-count box. For more information and product availability, visit jimmybars.com or follow @jimmybars on TikTok and Instagram .

ABOUT JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein: Founded by a brother-and-sister team, JiMMYBAR! is a family-run functional protein company on a mission to make damn good bars with real ingredients that actually work for your lifestyle. No junk. No shortcuts. Just great taste and real benefits. From our signature high-protein bars to first-to-market innovations like the Creatine JiMMYBAR!, we blend science-backed performance with real food that tastes amazing. You can find JiMMYBAR! at Walmart , Chevron ExtraMile, TikTok Shop , Amazon , Vitacost, Ingles, Plaid Pantry, Road Ranger, and jimmybars.com , with more retail partners launching soon.

