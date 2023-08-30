Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Saxophonist & Vocalist MINDI ABAIR on Friday September 15 at 7 and 9:30 P.M.

2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Saxophonist and Vocalist MINDI ABAIR has been electrifying audiences with her thrilling live performances and utter command of the saxophone since her debut album in 1999. No one since Junior Walker has brought Saxophone and Vocals in one package to the forefront of modern music, along with a raucous tone and dynamic stage presence! Tickets for MINDI ABAIR and her Acclaimed Band at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Friday September 15 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Saxophonist & Vocalist MINDI ABAIR and her Acclaimed Band on Friday September 15 at 7 and 9:30 P.M. You might know her as the featured saxophonist on American Idol, sitting in with Paul Shaffer on The Late Show with David Letterman or The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, or maybe from moonlighting on tour with Duran Duran or Aerosmith! In 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022 Mindi Abair was Nominated for "Best Instrumentalist: Horn Player of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards!

"She [Mindi Abair] gained national recognition for her incendiary saxophone style…" Tweet this Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers "Pretty Good For A Girl" featuring Joe Bonamassa (2x-GRAMMY Nominated Saxophonist & Vocalist MINDI ABAIR performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on September 15 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Tickets at www.jimmysoncongress.com.)

"She'll Move You"

— KEB' MO' (5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner)

"She gained national recognition for her incendiary saxophone style…"

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE

" Daring to go where no sax gal has gone before, she's taken the music world hostage."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

MINDI ABAIR's solo works have sold over half a million albums, garnered numerous #1 Radio Hits and consistently topped BOTH the Billboard Contemporary Jazz and Billboard Blues Charts. She has had a remarkable recording career, recording with some of the biggest names in music, and has built a substantial following among jazz and blues audiences with her soaring melodies and powerhouse style!

In 2006, Abair released the album Life Less Ordinary, which peaked at #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart and remained in the Top 20 for 45 weeks. Her songs "True Blue" and "Bloom" both hit #1. Mindi has had 5 Albums reach the Top 5 on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Album Chart, and 2 Albums in the Top 5 on Billboard's Blues Album Chart!

In 2008, she released her genre breaking album Stars which peaked at #4 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart. Her single "Stars" charted at #29 on the Adult Contemporary R&R simultaneously with her single "Smile" which reached #1 on the R&R Jazz Airplay Charts. She released the album Hi-Fi Stereo in 2010 which peaked at #5 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and the album spawned the #1 hit "Be Beautiful" written by David Ryan Harris.

In 2014, Mindi received her first GRAMMY® Award Nomination in the "Best Pop Instrumental Album" category for Summer Horns with Dave Koz, Richard Elliot and Gerald Albright. She followed this up with a 2015 GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album" for her solo LP Wild Heart featuring the late Gregg Allman, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Keb' Mo', and Max Weinberg.

In 2017, Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers released the album The EastWest Sessions (Joe Bonamassa and Fantastic Negrito were featured guests) and it debuted at #3 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart. In 2018, Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers won 8 Independent Blues Awards including "Artist of the Year", and an Independent Music Award for "Best Blues Song Fan Award" for "Pretty Good For A Girl" featuring Joe Bonamassa.

In 2019, Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers released the album No Good Deed which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Mindi's new album Forever was released in 2022 and debuted #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album Chart and features performances by Steve Perry, Rick Braun, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Bazilian and Raul Malo.

Mindi Abair has toured and/or recorded with: Aerosmith, Joe Bonamassa, Smokey Robinson, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Gregg Allman, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Fantastic Negrito, Waddy Wachtel, Bobby Rush, Keb' Mo', Teena Marie, Lee Ritenour, Adam Sandler, Duran Duran, Bill Champlin, Richard Elliott, Jimmy Webb, Max Weinberg, Dave Koz, Peter White, Gerald Albright, Mandy Moore, Lalah Hathaway and the Backstreet Boys, among many others.

MINDI ABAIR Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 48 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 45 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for MINDI ABAIR at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday September 15 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

