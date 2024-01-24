Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee, 6x-Blues Music Award-Winner & Iconic Blues Guitarist and Singer DUKE ROBILLARD on Sunday February 25 at 7:30 P.M.

2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee DUKE ROBILLARD has won 4 Blues Music Awards for "Guitarist of the Year", and the NEW YORK TIMES raves, "Robillard is a soloist of stunning force and originality." Tickets for DUKE ROBILLARD and his Acclaimed Band at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Sunday February 25 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee, 6x-Blues Music Award-Winner, 22x-Blues Music Award Nominee & Iconic Blues Guitarist and Singer DUKE ROBILLARD and his Acclaimed Band on Sunday February 25 at 7:30 P.M. Duke Robillard will render any song with mastery, power, nuance and an unerring grasp of its essence. Duke has carved out one of blues' most illustrious legacies, while also crossing some lofty related territories as a Guitarist, Vocalist, Songwriter, Bandleader, and Producer.

"One of the great players."

— B.B. KING

"Most everything Duke Robillard has done as a guitarist during the past four-plus decades...bears witness to his musical intelligence and his dedication to his craft."

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

"Robillard's ability to play across the spectrum of blues is legendary."

— GUITAR PLAYER MAGAZINE

"Since Robillard helped found Roomful of Blues in the 1960s, he has been the leading torch-bearer for this vibrant music that eventually morphed into rock-and-roll. The guitar master and his usual ace band provide the musical base here, and they come out swinging…"

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE (2021 Album Review of 'They Called it Rhythm & Blues')

"Call it old school, vintage, throw-back or any other term you choose but there's no denying that Robillard and his bandmates know this music backwards and forwards. Just let it rip, turn it up, and turn yourself loose."

— GLIDE MAGAZINE (2020 Album Review of "Blues Bash")

After showing an early affinity for music and guitar, DUKE ROBILLARD founded Roomful of Blues with pianist Al Copley in Westerly, R.I., in 1967. By adding horns, Roomful announced itself emphatically as the prototypical jump blues band, and became a New England legend, as did Duke himself. His unsurpassed mastery of the guitar style of T-Bone Walker (later crystallized memorably in his 2004 album release Blue Mood) was deservedly heralded, but his breadth was also head-turning — from swing, standards and ballads to rockers, gutbucket Chicago blues and rockabilly.

By the time Duke left Roomful of Blues after a dozen years, he was firmly established in the upper echelon of contemporary blues guitarists. Duke went from Roomful of Blues to a stint with rockabilly revivalist Robert Gordon and then to the first iteration of the Legendary Blues Band, composed primarily of then-recent Muddy Waters sidemen.

The Duke Robillard Band debuted in 1981 with their eponymous 1984 album. It and its sequel, Too Hot to Handle, burnished Duke's songwriting portfolio, while the 1987 jazz album Swing (with saxophonist Scott Hamilton) underscored his versatility and remains a highlight.

Continuing his solo career, Duke replaced Jimmie Vaughan with The Fabulous Thunderbirds from 1990 to 1993. Duke has recorded with Ronnie Earl, J. Geils and Gerry Beaudoin, Bob Dylan (the well-regarded 1997 album Time Out of Mind), Ruth Brown, Johnny Adams, Pinetop Perkins, Snooky Pryor, and Al Copley, among others. Duke toured with Tom Waits in 2006.

The Duke Robillard Band has released 36 acclaimed albums!

