Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Pianist & Composer CHRISTIAN SANDS, a Steinway Artist, on Wednesday April 24 at 7:30 P.M.

Wynton Marsalis once called 5x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Pianist and Composer CHRISTIAN SANDS a "jazz star of the future," and that future has arrived. "Christian Sands is an extraordinarily complete musician," says the LONDON JAZZ NEWS.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Pianist & Composer CHRISTIAN SANDS and his Acclaimed Quartet on Wednesday April 24 at 7:30 P.M. Christian Sands is an emerging jazz force. His abundant piano technique perfectly matches his conception, accomplishing a much deeper musical goal: a fresh look at the entire language of jazz. Whether it's stride, swing, bebop, progressive, fusion, Brazilian or Afro-Cuban, Sands develops the past while providing unusual and stimulating vehicles for the present…and for the future.

"[Christian] Sands is one of the most profoundly rhythmic young pianists in jazz today."

"In addition to being a technically adroit, harmonically sophisticated player, Sands is one of the most profoundly rhythmic young pianists in jazz today."

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

"Christian Sands plays with a restrained touch and a rolling command across the entire keyboard."

— NEW YORK TIMES

"Though he really made his debut as leader at thirteen on 'Footprints' (Stanza, 2002), Sands' growth has been exponential…'Be Water' is his latest giant step forward, encompassing not only our shared experience and imagination but our humanity too, and that is a triumph no matter what age you are or find yourself in."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ (2021 Album Review of 'Be Water' - GRAMMY® Nominated)

A deeply rich and soulful feeling can be heard in Christian Sands' music, characterized by his infectious energy and spirit. It was that same spirit that caught the attention of 8x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Bassist, Christian McBride, who asked Sands — then 20 years old — to sit in at the Village Vanguard with his big band, Inside Straight. That appearance led to Sands becoming a member of bassist Christian McBride's Trio, with whom he has toured throughout the world. Their 2013 CD release, Out Here, received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album".

Since arriving on the scene, Christian Sands has shared the stage with such jazz luminaries as: Wynton Marsalis, Dianne Reeves, Sheila E., Tia Fuller, Gary Burton, Terri Lyne Carrington, Jason Moran, Geri Allen, Ben Williams, Randy Brecker, Terence Blanchard, Louis Hayes, Patti Austin, Kirk Whalum, and Wycliffe Gordon, among others.

Christian Sands has released 5 acclaimed albums on Mack Avenue Records since 2017. In 2021, Sands was Nominated for a 2021 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Instrumental Composition" for his album Be Water.

CHRISTIAN SANDS Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2024 Schedule of Shows now includes 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 34 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 36 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 325+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.JimmysOnCongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

