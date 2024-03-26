Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award Nominee & Internationally Acclaimed Jazz Singer CYRILLE AIMEE on Sunday April 21 at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Vocalist CYRILLE AIMEE has been hailed as, "a rising star in the galaxy of jazz singers" by the NEW YORK TIMES. Tickets for CYRILLE AIMEE at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Sunday April 21 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

"[Cyrille Aimee] One of today's most captivating vocalists. Taking the listener on an emotional ride with each song..."

— JAZZWISE

"One of the most promising jazz singers of her generation."

— WALL STREET JOURNAL

By opening herself to the whim of the moment, Cyrile Aimee has ventured from singing on street corners in Europe to dazzling audiences at some of the world's most prestigious jazz festivals; from sneaking out to sing in gypsy encampments in her native France to acting on Broadway; from braving the notoriously tough audiences at New York's Apollo Theatre to being hailed by The Wall Street Journal as "one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation."

It was the idea and unlimited potential of improvisation that set Aimée on her course, and the desire to pursue that in-the-moment creation inevitably led her to jazz. She spent her teen years performing in the cafés and clubs of Paris, then attended the American School of Modern Music there. She garnered her first taste of fame – or, perhaps more accurately, notoriety – when she was selected as one of 16 semi-finalists for Star Academy, the French equivalent of American Idol. When she realized how restrictive the show's contract would be, however, she opted to walk away, igniting a scandal in the French media.

Aimee escaped the spotlight but was soon drawn to the U.S., where she attended SUNY Purchase on scholarship – in large part due to its proximity to the jazz hub of Manhattan. She honed her skills through weekly gigs at a Soho restaurant and at Birdland Jazz Club.

At the famed Montreux Jazz Festival in 2007, Cyrille Aimee entered and won the highly coveted "Jazz Vocal Competition", recording her debut album with the prize money. It was the first of many such accolades to come, including winning the 2012 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and becoming a finalist in the Thelonious Monk Jazz Vocal Competition.

To date, Aimee has released 14 acclaimed albums, including 2019's album Move On featuring cover versions of songs by Stephen Sondheim. The album received praise from Sondheim himself, and one of its songs, "Marry Me a Little", was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award. Her most recent albums are 2021's I'll Be Seeing You and Petite Fleur (with the GRAMMY® Award-Winning New Orleans Jazz Orchestra).

For Cyrille Aimee herself, the future holds the promise of many more surprises ahead – for her as well as her adoring fans. After more than a decade in New York City she's embarked on a new chapter in New Orleans, perhaps the only other city in the U.S. whose mélange of influences and accents matches her own.

