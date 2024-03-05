Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 11x-Blues Music Award Nominated Singer, Songwriter and Master Harmonica Player JASON RICCI on Thursday April 4 at 7:30 P.M.

3x-Blues Music Award-Winner JASON RICCI's new album 'Behind the Veil' hit #4 on the Billboard Blues Chart and is Nominated for a 2024 Blues Music Award for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year." Tickets for JASON RICCI & THE BAD KIND at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thursday April 4 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 5, 2024 -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 11x-Blues Music Award Nominated Singer, Songwriter and Master Harmonica Player JASON RICCI and his Acclaimed Band THE BAD KIND on Thursday April 4 at 7:30 P.M. Jason Ricci has 9 Nominations for "Blues Harmonica Player of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards - Winning the Award in 2010, 2018, and 2022. Ricci is one of the most influential, recorded, celebrated, and famous harmonica players working in the world today!

— BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE (2023 Album Review of 'Behind the Veil')

"Behind The Veil is a strong affair that captures Jason Ricci's outstanding harmonica skills and bold vocals and the first-class musicianship of Bad Kind..."

— BLUES ROCK REVIEW (2023 Album Review of 'Behind the Veil')

"The pantheon of blues harp maestros embraces revered figures from Sonny Boy Williamson, Little Walter, and Sonny Terry to James Cotton, Charlie Musselwhite, and Paul Butterfield... Jason Ricci has cemented a place on that list."

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE

JASON RICCI, who was born in Portland, Maine, has played with, toured with, and recorded with some of the world's most esteemed Jazz, Blues, and Rock musicians. Ricci's fascinating career and life has led him up to the highest musical mountain tops such as performing at The Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame 2015 induction ceremony for The Paul Butterfield Blues Band; recording a GRAMMY® Award-Winning record with Johnny Winter (2014's Step Back), and winning 3 Blues Music Awards for "Blues Harmonica Player of the Year".

At the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Ricci would appear televised on HBO for twelve and half million viewers performing Paul Butterfield's song "Born in Chicago" with Zac Brown, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Paul Shaffer, Anton Fig, Felicia Collins and Willie Weeks.

In 2019, Jason Ricci was invited by Jazz legend Terence Blanchard to record music for Tyler Perry's movie "A Jazzman's Blues". In 2023, Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind released the acclaimed album, Behind the Veil, to rave reviews. American Songwriter praised the album stating, "Jason Ricci long ago established his astounding virtuosity on an instrument few have taken to the heights and depths he has. Now, with a great band supporting him on the eclectic and riveting Behind the Veil, it's past time for the world to acknowledge his remarkable talents."

Jason Ricci is included in nearly every Top 10 and Top 20 list of harmonica players in magazines and reviews all over the internet. Today, Ricci's sincere recordings, shows, songs and incendiary harmonica playing continue to garner new fans to add to his emotionally devoted following of dedicated music lovers around the world.

Jason Ricci has appeared as a guest harmonica player on albums with Johnny Winter, Ana Popovic, Joe Louis Walker, Cedric Burnside, Walter Trout, Mike Zito, JP Soars, Nick Moss, Peter Karp, Nick Curran, The Mannish Boys, Walter Trout, and many others.

JASON RICCI & THE BAD KIND Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2024 Schedule of Shows now includes 4 NEA Jazz Masters, 32 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 34 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 320+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.

