Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 8x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Pianist DANILO PEREZ on Sunday March 10 at 7:30 P.M.

3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Pianist DANILO PEREZ joins forces with Legendary 4x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Bassist JOHN PATITUCCI and Acclaimed Drummer ADAM CRUZ. Tickets for the DANILO PEREZ TRIO at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Sunday March 10 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

"Danilo Perez is a man with some serious jazz cred…got his start playing with Dizzy Gillespie, and continued with Wayne Shorter…As a composer and bandleader himself, he's practically peerless."

— NPR MUSIC

"Grammy Award-Winner Danilo Perez is among the most influential and dynamic musicians of our time," says ALL ABOUT JAZZ.

"Deep undertow and dazzling technique share a home in the bass playing of John Patitucci…a virtuoso bassist."

— NEW YORK TIMES

3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 8x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Pianist DANILO PEREZ has been lauded as one of the most creative forces in contemporary music. With Jazz as the anchoring foundation, Perez's Global Jazz music is a blend of Panamanian roots, Latin American folk music, West African rhythms, and European impressionism – promoting music as a borderless and multidimensional bridge between all people. Since 1993 Perez has released twelve albums which have earned him critical acclaim, and numerous accolades around the world. He is a recipient of the United States Fellowship (2018), and the 2009 Smithsonian Legacy Award.

For nearly two decades, Perez performed alongside 4x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Bassist & Composer JOHN PATITUCCI, as the pianist and key collaborator of the Wayne Shorter Quartet. The quartet became known for an almost telepathic way of communicating musically, winning a 2019 GRAMMY® Award ("Best Jazz Instrumental Album") for Blue Note Records release, Emanon.

Legendary Bassist JOHN PATITUCCI first came to worldwide acclaim in the mid-1980's when his work with Chick Corea helped put him at the forefront of the jazz world. Patitucci has recorded and performed throughout the world with his own band and with countless jazz luminaries, as well as pop and classical artists. Patitucci was awarded "Best Jazz Bassist" in 1992, 1994 and 1995 by Guitar Player Magazine. He was also awarded "Best Jazz Bassist" from 1993 to 1996 by Bass Player Magazine. In 2019, he received a "Lifetime Achievement Award" by Bass Player Magazine.

Acclaimed Drummer ADAM CRUZ has become a vital creative force on the international jazz scene. He leads his own group and regularly works with artists such as Tom Harrell, The Mingus Big Band, Joey Calderazzo, Chris Potter, Steve Wilson and Edward Simon.

DANILO PEREZ TRIO Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2024 Schedule of Shows now includes 4 NEA Jazz Masters, 32 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 34 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 320+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the DANILO PEREZ TRIO at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday March 10 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

