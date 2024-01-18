Legendary Blues Band ROOMFUL OF BLUES has always been one of the tightest, most joyful blues ensembles in the world. Count Basie called them "the hottest blues band I ever heard." Billboard called the band "a tour-de-force." Tickets for Roomful of Blues at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Wednesday February 7 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated & 7x-Blues Music Award-Winning ROOMFUL OF BLUES on Wednesday February 7 at 7:30 P.M. With a non-stop performance schedule for over 50 years, Roomful of Blues has earned worldwide critical acclaim a legion of fans across the globe. Since 1967, the group has earned 5 GRAMMY® Award Nominations and a slew of other accolades, including 7 Blues Music Awards and twice winning the prestigious Downbeat Magazine Critic's Poll for "Best Blues Band."

"The band still remains skintight and delivers a knockout punch every time they take the stage." Post this Legendary Blues Band ROOMFUL OF BLUES performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Wednesday February 7 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets at Ticketmaster.com and www.JimmysOnCongress.com.

"The band still remains skintight and delivers a knockout punch every time they take the stage."

— BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE

"A band at the top of its game…"

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE

"In a class by themselves"

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

"Roomful of Blues can play practically any style of blues with vigorous panache."

— ELMORE MAGAZINE

"Swagger, sway and swing with energy and precision"

— CHICAGO SUN-TIMES

Currently an 8-piece unit led by Acclaimed Guitarist CHRIS VACHON, the band has never sounded fresher or stronger. Singer PHIL PEMBERTON brings his sweet and soulful vocals and adds another bright new dimension to the jazzy, jump-blues musical roots. Their winning combination of Jump, Swing, Blues, R&B and Soul remains their calling card. Along with Bassist JOHN TURNER, Trumpeter CARL GERHARD, Drummer MIKE COFFEY, Keyboardist RUSTY SCOTT, Baritone & Tenor Saxophonist ALEK RAZDAN, and Tenor & Alto Saxophonist RICH LATAILLE, Roomful says, "We keep on rocking!"

In addition to their band recordings, Roomful of Blues often backed musicians like Jimmy Witherspoon, Jimmy McCracklin, Roy Brown, Joe Turner, Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson and Earl King — stars of the 1940s and 1950s jump blues scene. Roomful recorded albums with Turner, Vinson and King during the 1980s, and all three recordings received GRAMMY® Award Nominations. They played with rocker Pat Benatar on her 1991 blues album True Love. The Roomful Horns backed many other artists as well, including Canadian star Colin James on his double platinum album (in Canada), Colin James and the Little Big Band, and Stevie Ray Vaughan on his 1984 Live at Carnegie Hall album on Epic.

Over the years Roomful of Blues has played countless gigs and many major festivals. They have gigged with blues stars ranging from B.B. King, Otis Rush and Stevie Ray Vaughan to rockers Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana.

ROOMFUL OF BLUES Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows included 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 51 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 48 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 475+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for ROOMFUL OF BLUES at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Wednesday February 7 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.JimmysOnCongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach, provided by professional and experienced event staff, ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

JOIN THE TEAM AT THE LABRIE GROUP FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS

Motivated by a commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence, founders Michael and Peter Labrie and their leadership team understand it is essential to seek out talented team members for each of The Labrie Group family of restaurants — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, The Atlantic Grill, The River House, and Rio Tequila Cantina — all in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Career opportunities and current job openings can be found at www.TheLabrieGroup.com.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

[email protected]

888-603-JAZZ

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club