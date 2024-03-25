GRAMMY® Nominated ORQUESTA AKOKAN, hailing from Cuba, have been called "the island's greatest instrumentalists" by the NEW YORK TIMES who states, "Their music captures the sound of 1940s and '50s Cuba, when the country was one of the world's most glamorous destinations and an epicenter of music and culture." Tickets for ORQUESTA AKOKAN at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Friday April 19 at 7 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award Nominated ORQUESTA AKOKAN on Friday April 19 at 7 P.M. Orquesta Akokan burst onto the global music scene 7 years ago and their no-holds-barred 21st century take on the venerable Cuban mambo lit up stages around the world with a fierce and unremitting joy. Orquesta Akokan imbued the legendary Cuban grooves with a renewed vitality and powerful sense of "akokan" - the Yoruba word used by Cubans to mean "from the heart" or "soul."

"Orquesta Akokan is a joy."

— NPR

"Even though the contours of the group's sumptuous brass and reed sections recall the great bands that once ruled the legendary midtown casa del baile the Palladium, its percussion-augmented rhythm section feels supercharged in a remarkably contemporary way."

— THE NEW YORKER

"The magic of Orquesta Akokan…brilliant music. The band has brought together musicians from two politically divided countries — Cuba and the US — and recreated a golden musical era that fell out of the spotlight more than 50 years ago".

— POPMATTERS

Orquesta Akokan's recent album 16 Rayos on Daptone Records, is a triumphant follow up to their GRAMMY® Award Nominated debut album from 2018. Led by dynamic singer Jose "Pepito" Gomez, producer Jacob Plasse and arranger Michael Eckroth, and fused with the "island's greatest instrumentalists'' (New York Times) from storied groups including Irakere, NG La Banda, and Los Van Van, the band united in Havana once again to record at Egrem Studios.

The cohesion forged by several years of international touring by Orquesta Akokan (including stops at Lincoln Center, WOMAD Australia and New Zealand, North Sea Jazz Festival, Festival Salsa al Parque, Kennedy Center and many more) blossomed into an intimate dialogue between good friends, allowing for fearless musical exploration, risk-taking, development and expression. Contemporary sensibilities, mixed with a deep spiritual reservoir and knowledge of folkloric traditions, propel the grooves into previously uncharted vistas while dismantling the conventions of what is considered mambo.

Orquesta Akokan made their U.S. debut in the summer of 2018, enthralling audiences with a series of performances culminating in a sold-out show at Lincoln Center. This was followed by international touring in 2019 and early 2020, a GRAMMY® Award Nomination, and critical acclaim from press and media around the globe.

ORQUESTA AKOKAN Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Tickets for ORQUESTA AKOKAN at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday April 19 at 7 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

