Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee, 16x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 48x-Blues Music Award Nominated Vocalist SHEMEKIA COPELAND on Wednesday June 7 at 7:30 P.M.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

22 May, 2023, 01:37 ET

World-Renowned Blues Vocalist SHEMEKIA COPELAND was Nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY® Award for her album "Done Come Too Far" (2022). This is Copeland's 5th GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Contemporary Blues Album". Tickets for SHEMEKIA COPELAND's return to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Wednesday June 7 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated, 16x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 48x-Blues Music Award Nominated Vocalist SHEMEKIA COPELAND on Wednesday June 7 at 7:30 P.M. In addition to her 2023 GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" ("Done Come Too Far"), Shemekia Copeland won the 2023 Blues Music Award for "Blues Vocalist of the Year". Copeland is also a seven-time winner of "Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards – Winning the Award most recently in 2020 & 2021.

World-Renowned Blues Vocalist SHEMEKIA COPELAND returns to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Wednesday June 7 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com.
"Copeland is a powerhouse, a superstar…"
— ROLLING STONE

"Shemekia Copeland has established herself as one of the leading blues artists of our time."
— NPR MUSIC

"Shemekia Copeland is the greatest blues singer of her generation."
WASHINGTON POST

"Shemekia Copeland is one of the great blues voices of our time."
CHICAGO TRIBUNE

Since 1998, Critically Acclaimed & Award-Winning Blues Vocalist SHEMEKIA COPELAND has grown to become one of the most talented and passionate artists on today's roots music scene. With each subsequent release, Copeland's music has continued to grow, cementing her reputation as a singer who, according to NPR's All Things Considered, "embodies the blues with her powerful vocal chops..." Copeland never holds back and her instantly recognizable voice—capable of being sultry, assertive, and roaring—delivers every song with unparalleled honesty and passion.

In 2021, Copeland received her 4th GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" ("Uncivil War") as well as 5 Blues Music Awards Nominations - Winning 3 of them: "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" ("Uncivil War"); "Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year"; and the prestigious and highly coveted Blues Music Award given every year to the most outstanding live performer – the "BB King Entertainer of the Year" Award.

Shemekia Copeland has received 5 GRAMMY® Award Nominations for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" for the following albums: Wicked (2000); 33 1/3 (2012); Outskirts Of Love (2015); Uncivil War (2021); Done Come Too Far (2023).

Copeland also has a stunning 48 Blues Music Award Nominations – winning 16 of them. Highlights include:

  • 6x-"Song of the Year" Nominee – Winning the Award in 2001 ("It's 2 AM");
  • 7x-"Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" Nominee – Winning the Award in 2003 ("Talking to Strangers"), 2019 ("Americas Child"), and 2021 ("Uncivil War");
  • 19x-"Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year" Nominee – Winning the Award 7 times (2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2016, 2020 & 2021);
  • 7x-"B.B. King Entertainer of the Year" Nominee (the prestigious and highly coveted Blues Music Award given every year to the most outstanding live performer) – Winning the Award in 2021.

Shemekia Copeland has sung with Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards, Carlos Santana, James Cotton and many others. She opened for The Rolling Stones and entertained U.S. troops in Iraq and Kuwait. Jeff Beck calls her "amazing." Santana says, "She's incandescent...a diamond." Copeland can even be heard hosting her own popular daily blues music radio show on SiriusXM's Bluesville.

SHEMEKIA COPELAND Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 42 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 36 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 400+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for SHEMEKIA COPELAND at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Wednesday June 7 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S
An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

Website:
http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:
Suzanne Bresette
[email protected]
888-603-JAZZ

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

