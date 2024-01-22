Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 7x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Trumpeter & Composer CHIEF ADJUAH (Formerly Christian Scott) on Saturday February 17 at 7 and 9:30 P.M.

7x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Trumpeter & Composer CHIEF ADJUAH (Formerly Christian Scott) is a two-time Edison Award-Winner who NPR says, "ushers in a new era of jazz." Chief Adjuah won the 2020 Jazz Journalist Association "Trumpeter of the Year" Award. Tickets for CHIEF ADJUAH (Formerly Christian Scott) and his Acclaimed Quintet at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday February 17 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 7x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Trumpeter & Composer CHIEF ADJUAH (Formerly Christian Scott) and his Acclaimed Quintet on Saturday February 17 at 7 and 9:30 P.M. Chief Adjuah's Quintet includes 5x-GRAMMY® Nominated Percussionist WEEDIE BRAIMAH; Acclaimed Bassist RYOMA TAKENAGA; Prolific Drummer ELE HOWELL; and Award-Winning Jazz Guitarist CECIL ALEXANDER.

CHIEF ADJUAH (Formerly Christian Scott) has released 12 critically acclaimed studio recordings, 3 live albums and one greatest hits collection. In 2023, he released the album Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning (Ropeadope Records) to rave reviews and won the Doris Duke Foundation's "Doris Duke Artist Award".

In 2005, Adjuah was featured on singer Nnenna Freelon's GRAMMY® Award Nominated album Blueprint of a Lady: Sketches of Billie Holiday. Adjuah's major label debut album, Rewind That (2006) on Concord Records, received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Contemporary Jazz Album."

In 2017, Adjuah released 3 albums, collectively titled The Centennial Trilogy, that debuted at #1 on iTunes. Adjuah released the album Ancestral Recall in 2019, which features poet laureate Saul Williams. The album was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album".

Adjuah's 2020 album release, Axion, is a live album recorded at New York City's Blue Note Jazz Club at the start of the pandemic lockdowns in the United States. With Axiom, music fans hear Adjuah and his stellar band live. Adjuah was Nominated for 2 GRAMMY® Awards for the album ("Best Contemporary Instrumental Album" and for "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" for his performance on the album's track "Guinevere").

In 2021, Adjuah was again Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" for the song "Sackodougou" off of Weedie Braimah's acclaimed album Hands of Time.

Around the globe, fans and critics alike herald Adjuah's live performance prowess! Notable highlights include a sold-out Carnegie Hall concert and NPR's Jazz Night in America global broadcast. Although all releases since Adjuah's departure from Concord Records/Universal Music Group have earned Top 10 positions on Billboard Jazz Charts, the non-jazz classification of the last 3 GRAMMY® Award Album Nominations substantiates Adjuah's vision for "Stretch Music" as truly genre blind.

Since 2006, Chief Adjuah (Formerly Christian Scott) has worked with a number of notable artists, including: Prince, Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Donald Harrison, McCoy Tyner, Marcus Miller, Eddie Palmieri, Boney James, Gary Burton, Mos Def (Yasin Bey), Talib Kweli, Jose James, David Benoit, Soulive, Ben Williams and Vic Mensa, among many others.

CHIEF ADJUAH (Formerly Christian Scott) Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows included 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 51 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 48 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 475+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the CHIEF ADJUAH QUINTET at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday February 17 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.JimmysOnCongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

