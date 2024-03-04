Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Acclaimed Blues-Rock Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter ALLY VENABLE on Thursday March 22 at 7:30 P.M.

ALLY VENABLE has made her fiery presence known around the world since the release of her debut album at 16. In 2023, Venable released her acclaimed fifth album, 'Real Gone!', featuring guest appearances by Joe Bonamassa and living legend Buddy Guy. Tickets for the ALLY VENABLE BAND at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thursday March 22 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Acclaimed Blues-Rock Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter ALLY VENABLE and her Band on Thursday March 22 at 7:30 P.M. At 23, Ally Venable is already an important artist in the roots music world. Her name has grown in stature with each new album and high-energy gig. Venable an absolutely ripping guitar player with style and tone for days, a commanding singer, and a songwriter with the power to make blues music that speaks to contemporary fans.

"[Ally] Venable not only brings a big voice and mad guitar skills to the soiree but also remarkable original songs..." Post this Acclaimed Blues-Rock Guitarist, Singer and Songwriter ALLY VENABLE performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday March 22 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.JimmysOnCongress.com.

"The album is an impressive display of undeniable talent as a formidable blues rocker strut's her stuff...a powerful album…"

— BLUES ROCK REVIEW (2023 Album Review of 'Real Gone!')

"Venable pulls off a stunner of gritty and/or sultry blues rock tunes embellished with lots of tasty guitar solos."

— GUITAR PLAYER MAGAZINE

"Venable not only brings a big voice and mad guitar skills to the soiree but also remarkable original songs..."

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE

A Kilgore, Texas native, ALLY VENABLE began singing at church at four and picked up the guitar at age 12. By the age of 13, she started her own band and through her early influence of Stevie Ray Vaughan captured the passion and yearning for the blues music genre. Her early album releases No Glass Shoes (2016) and Puppet Show (2018) started her fanbase, but it was 2019's album Texas Honey which hit #2 Billboard Blues Chart, as well as the rocking sets on Ruf's European Blues Caravan tour, that propelled her internationally.

In 2021, Venable released another Billboard Blues charting album, Heart of Fire, which challenged her to write not only about love but the unguarded honesty of feeling pain. "On this album, I really wanted to create a tone of overcoming your struggles and persevering through them," she explains. Mentor and featured artist on this album, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, lends his guitar skills to the SiriusXM Bluesville charted song, "Bring on the Pain".

In 2022, Guitar World Magazine named Ally #2 on the Top 15 Young Guns Making the Gibson Les Paul Cool Again, and she received the "Road Warrior" award from the Independent Blues Music Awards. Together with Isaac Pulido (Drums) and EJ Bedford (Bass), Ally gives audiences an entertaining high-energy show packed with musical muscle and relatable songs.

Ally Venable has toured with her own band both domestically and in Europe. She has supported Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd throughout the United States, as well as Colin James in Canada. She has also performed as a featured artist on the Experience Hendrix Show in Austin, Texas, appearing alongside Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Zack Wilde, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa, and other luminaries.

Texas Blues-Rock Singer, Songwriter and Guitarist extraordinaire Ally Venable entertains wherever she goes. With her signature glitter dresses and black knee-high boots, Venable comes off the ropes swinging, dazzling crowds on tour or throughout the festival circuit!

ALLY VENABLE BAND Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2024 Schedule of Shows now includes 4 NEA Jazz Masters, 32 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 34 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 320+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the ALLY VENABLE BAND at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday March 22 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.JimmysOnCongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach, provided by professional and experienced event staff, ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

JOIN THE TEAM AT THE LABRIE GROUP FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS

Motivated by a commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence, founders Michael and Peter Labrie and their leadership team understand it is essential to seek out talented team members for each of The Labrie Group family of restaurants — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, The Atlantic Grill, The River House, and Rio Tequila Cantina — all in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Career opportunities and current job openings can be found at www.TheLabrieGroup.com.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

[email protected]

888-603-JAZZ

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club