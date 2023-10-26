GRAMMY® Award-Winning RANKY TANKY's debut album soared to the #1 position on the Billboard, Amazon, and iTunes Jazz Charts, while their second album won them a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Regional Roots Album". Tickets for RANKY TANKY at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Sunday November 12 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 and 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Ensemble RANKY TANKY on Sunday November 12 at 7:30 P.M. Ranky Tanky, a Charleston, South Carolina-based quintet, performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands. In Ranky Tanky's hands, this style of music has been described by NPR as "Soulful honey to the ears."

"Lead singer Quiana Parler is a powerhouse presence…"

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

"Ranky Tanky's music is relentlessly upbeat and infectious and incorporates jazz, blues, gospel, and R&B..." Post this GRAMMY Award-Winners RANKY TANKY return to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday November 12 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com.

"Ranky Tanky's music is relentlessly upbeat and infectious and incorporates jazz, blues, gospel, and R&B..."

— JAZZ TIMES

"Ranky Tanky's 'Good Time' is a beautiful piece of work… a supremely soulful album, in every sense of the word "soulful."

— POPMATTERS ('Good Time' Album Review')

Ranky Tanky (a Gullah phrase for "get funky") are five lifelong friends. Since their formation they have earned international acclaim for their music. In 2017, they released their debut album Ranky Tanky which hit #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart, as well as the #1 position on the iTunes and Amazon Jazz Charts.

In 2019, Ranky Tanky achieved yet another milestone by winning the 2019 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Regional Roots Album" (entitled Good Time). The album hit #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, and combines songs carried down through generations in the Sea Islands of the Southeastern United States with the band's own original compositions in the Gullah tradition.

Ranky Tanky includes: QUENTIN BAXTER (Drums & Percussion); KEVIN HAMILITON (Bass); QUIANA PARLER (Vocalist); CLAY ROSS (Guitar & Vocals); CHARLTON SINGLETON (Trumpet & Vocals).

RANKY TANKY Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 50 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 47 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for RANKY TANKY at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday November 12 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 and 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach, provided by professional and experienced event staff, ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

JOIN THE TEAM AT THE LABRIE GROUP FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS

Motivated by a commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence, founders Michael and Peter Labrie and their leadership team understand it is essential to seek out talented team members for each of The Labrie Group family of restaurants — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, The Atlantic Grill, The River House, and Rio Tequila Cantina — all in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Career opportunities and current job openings can be found at www.TheLabrieGroup.com.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

[email protected]

888-603-JAZZ

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club