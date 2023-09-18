Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Legendary 4x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter WALTER TROUT on Sunday October 1 at 7:30 P.M.

Legendary Blues Rock Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter WALTER TROUT won the "Blues Rock Album of the Year" Award in 2016 ('Battle Scars') and 2018 ('We're All In This Together') at the Blues Music Awards, and Trout's most recent acclaimed album, 'Ride' (2022), peaked at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Tickets for WALTER TROUT and his Acclaimed Band at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Sunday October 1 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Legendary 4x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter WALTER TROUT and his Acclaimed Band on Sunday October 1 at 7:30 P.M. Walter Trout has been nothing short of prolific over the course of his seven decades on this Earth. Walter's 30th album, Ride, hit #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, adding more acclaim to an accomplished career that has spanned the globe, and delivered notoriety as one of the great purveyors of the Blues and Blues Rock Music.

"One of the most talented rock and blues players on the world's stage."
— JOHN MAYALL

"If it wasn't for Walter Trout and Gary Moore, you never would have heard of Joe Bonamassa..."
JOE BONAMASSA

"His playing style is hypnotic and keeps you hanging on, eager to hear what comes next."
— ROCK & BLUES MUSE

"'Ordinary Madness' is a career-defining, 11-song tour-de-force..."
— AMERICAN SONGWRITER (2020 Album Review of 'Ordinary Madness')

From 1973, when WALTER TROUT left his New Jersey home headed to Los Angeles, he has followed a road that afforded him an opportunity to just play, sharing the stage as a sideman with Jesse Ed Davis, Big Mama Thornton, John Lee Hooker, Lowell Fulson, Joe Tex, and of course the great John Mayall. Trout's formative blues influences are well-documented, spanning from Paul Butterfield's 1965 self-titled debut alongside Mike Bloomfield to John Mayall's seminal 1966 'Beano' LP with Eric Clapton.

But as he cut his teeth in New Jersey, the young guitarist was also drawn to the maverick songwriters, taking in The Beatles, Bob Dylan and Neil Young's Crazy Horse. At every step of his career – from backing up giants like John Lee Hooker, joining Canned Heat and Mayall's Bluesbreakers in the '80s, then flying solo in 1989 – the stockpile of songs kept growing. When Trout walked away from the Bluesbreakers, he embarked on a solo career that has yielded a catalogue that has established a deep legacy in the world of Blues, Americana, and the realm of revered singer-songwriters.

While many would slow down in their 70's, Trout continues to deliver inspired recordings, performances, and a voice that articulates relevant ideology and insights into The World that inspires his deep perspective. There's no autopilot emanating from Walter Trout, but a true sense of growing momentum, elements of surprise, and a repertoire that continues to be more compelling with each new creation.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 49 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 45 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for WALTER TROUT at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday October 1 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

