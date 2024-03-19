Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned & Award-Winning Jazz Pianist and Composer KEIKO MATSUI on Friday April 5 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

KEIKO MATSUI is a stunning, profound pianist, celebrating over 35 years of recording with the release of her new acclaimed album 'Euphoria' (Shanachie 2023). The LOS ANGELES TIMES calls Matsui, "An electrifying performer." Tickets for KEIKO MATSUI and her Band at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Friday April 5 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

"She is relentless in adding harmonic and rhythmic invention and imagination to virtually everything she does..."

— ALLMUSIC

"[Keiko Matsui] A musician of depth, range, grace and talent," states ALL ABOUT JAZZ. Post this World-Renowned Jazz Pianist KEIKO MATSUI performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday April 5 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and www.JimmysOnCongress.com.

"An influential, globally acclaimed contemporary jazz artist, keyboardist-composer…"

— MUSIC CONNECTION

"Spiritually uplifting anthems"

— JAZZ TIMES

"A musician of depth, range, grace and talent."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

Born in Tokyo, Japan KEIKO MATSUI began playing the piano at the age of six. She composed her first pieces of music when she was in junior high school. In her teenage years Matsui was inspired by a presentation from the great jazz pianist Herbie Hancock and decided to pursue her dreams of becoming a jazz musician. Matsui's talent was quickly recognized by other international jazz artists. At the age of 17, the Yamaha Music Foundation gave her the opportunity to become one of their recording artists.

In the late 1980s she was invited by Miles Davis to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival. After the festival, she moved to Los Angeles and recorded her first album, A Drop of Water, in 1991. Over the course of her career, she has released over 25 acclaimed studio albums and has collaborated with other renowned artists, including Miles Davis, Bela Fleck, Bob James, Earl Klugh, Kenny G, Dave Koz, Randy Brecker, Kirk Whalum, Stevie Wonder, and numerous others.

Keiko Matsui's 1995 album Sapphire hit #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart. Keiko's album Deep Blue (2001) topped Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Chart for three consecutive weeks. She is the first Japanese artist to achieve this honor. In 2003, she enjoyed further success with her recording, The Piano, which featured reinventions of some of her most loved original works.

In 2004, the title track of Keiko's album Wildflower was used to support the United Nations World Food Program's efforts in Africa. "I decided I wanted to support the WFP after learning about the tremendous problems in Africa and how humanitarian assistance can change people's lives for the better," shares Keiko.

In 2011, Keiko recorded with fellow pianist Bob James on an acclaimed four-hand piano project called Altair & Vega. In 2013, Keiko celebrated the release of her critically lauded album Soul Quest, which is the musical inspiration behind Live in Toyko (2015). This same year she was also an invited guest in Istanbul for International Jazz Day alongside luminaries Herbie Hancock, Branford Marsalis and Terence Blanchard.

In 2016, Keiko released the album Journey To The Heart, which was Keiko's first acoustic project. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart. In 2019, the album Echo further solidified Keiko's place as one of the most significant and thrilling pianists in contemporary jazz!

Keiko harnesses joy on her 30th album recording Euphoria (2023 on Shanachie). She enlists an all-star contingency of special guests including vocalist Lalah Hathaway, trumpeter Randy Brecker, guitarist Mike Stern, saxophonist Kirk Whalum, vibist Joel Ross, harmonica player Gregoire Maret and pianist/arranger John Beasley. Keiko is also joined by her touring band, Bassist RICO BELLED, Guitarist JP MOURAO and Drummer JIMMY BRANLEY, who she credits for making the rigors of touring bearable.

Euphoria is a watershed moment for Keiko as she has poured her heart and soul into this project and the result is an utterly inspiring and epic statement. Keiko declares, "At the core of this album is beauty, strength, energy, love, and hope. These are all the things in life that we need to move forward on a new path. This music is dedicated to a new era. If we lead with our hearts, all of mankind and humanity can take this new direction."

Keiko Matsui's influence extends beyond her music. She has created a foundation that provides educational opportunities for children in Japan and has also established a scholarship program for young musicians. Her commitment to philanthropy has helped shape the lives of countless young people who have been inspired by her work. With each passing year, Matsui continues to make an indelible mark on the world of jazz.

