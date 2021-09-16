Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club Opens Thursday, September 30, in Portsmouth, NH Featuring World-Renowned Jazz and Blues Artists in a Newly Restored State-of-the-Art Venue

Situated in one of New England's most scenic port towns, this century-old, spectacularly restored, state-of-the-art music venue, is the perfect getaway for safely reconnecting with the pleasures of life. You don't have to travel far. It's all right here in Portsmouth, with no compromise for quality.

A Stellar Fall Lineup

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is not just about tradition. It's about showcasing some of the greatest living artists out there. Just take a look at Jimmy's Fall 2021 lineup. On almost any given day of the week, on the Jimmy's stage you'll see GRAMMY® Award-Winners and GRAMMY® Award Nominees, jazz and blues legends, and some of the most talked about up-and-comers.

Looking for legends? How about Mavis Staples, Charlie Musselwhite, Charles Lloyd or the Blind Boys of Alabama. Maybe something more contemporary? Check out Christian McBride, Nate Smith, Joey DeFrancesco or Kurt Elling. Perhaps you want to make a discovery? Then come hear the likes of Amy Helm, Sullivan Fortner, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio or Samara Joy. Or maybe you want to hear something more out of the box? Then come see Matt Schofield, Cindy Blackman Santana, the Soul Rebels, or Paul Nelson.

And those are but a few of the talented jazz and blues artists that will be appearing. For the complete list and tickets, please visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at www.jimmysoncongress.com. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's Fall 2021 lineup includes 12 GRAMMY® Award-Winners and additional jazz and blues musicians with over 100 GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them!

Stay Awhile

At just a little over an hour's drive north from Boston, you'll easily find yourself in the charm of Portsmouth, NH. By day, you can explore museums and historic mansions, wander through the garden of Prescott Park or shop the boutiques of Market Square. And in the evenings, you can watch the sunset over the Piscataqua River before strolling up Congress Street to number 135, the site of the 1905 YMCA building, now beautifully restored as Jimmy's. Pause before entering and take in the stunning bay windows – fully re-created to match 1905 conditions as seen in old black and white photos and newspaper articles of the era – complete with custom decorative molding and copper roofs that recall Portsmouth's heyday.

Once inside 135 Congress Street, you'll find a visually breathtaking environment that welcomes you into that perfect nexus of the traditional and the contemporary—old world architecture appointed with modern design. In the main room, original wooden beams and trusses, brick walls and fireplaces retain the original feel, while natural light streams through a stylish two-story glass addition in the rear of the building.

Take a Seat

Start off with signature cocktails, and then move on to the southern-inspired menu, enjoying a culinary experience that matches the quality of the A-list musicians. And once these masters take the stage – supported by production, sound and lighting technologies that rival any top jazz and blues venue in the world – you'll find yourself lost in the joy of live music and its affirmation of the importance of connection and shared human experience.

Jimmy's Story

Four years in the making following the meticulous historic restoration of an original 1905 YMCA building, the club – named for local businessman James Labrie, who died in 2016 – is the brainchild of his sons, local restaurateurs/developers and jazz and blues enthusiasts Michael and Peter Labrie, co-owners of the Labrie Group, a real estate corporation. The company also owns Atlantic Grill and River House restaurants.

"We wanted to make a valuable contribution to jazz and blues music and felt the best way to accomplish this was to create one of the best jazz and blues clubs in the world — right here in the Greater Portsmouth, NH, seacoast community my brother and I love so much," Michael says.

Inspired by a Moulin Rouge-style cabaret ambience, the venue boasts a multi-level, brick-and-beam interior with original stained-glass features, two majestic original atrium windows, and a new, multi-floor glass and steel addition in the rear. All guests at Jimmy's will discover an architectural treasure that is a blend of lovingly preserved historic details and new beautifully crafted construction.

"Our vision is for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club to represent the highest standard of excellence in music, food, and service. We want to create the most positive and memorable live music experiences for every guest who comes through the door at Jimmy's," says Peter Labrie.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Please visit www.jimmysoncongress.com for more information.

Contact: Suzanne Bresette

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-603-JAZZ

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

Related Links

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

