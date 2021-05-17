JinkoSolar Awarded Best HR Strategy of the Year at Energy HR Summit India 2021

MUMBAI, India, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has received the award for Best HR Strategy of the Year at the Energy HR Summit India 2021. The award recognizes JinkoSolar's outstanding HR performance during these challenging times. The Energy HR Summit India is one of the leading HR conferences globally recognizes the achievements and positive contributions made by Human Resource leaders and their teams to promote best practices within the company as well as socially. It allows Energy HR leaders to share and brainstorm on the innovations happening across the energy spectrum that are driving the transition to a low carbon future.

At the Summit, Dr. Suyog V., HR Director of JinkoSolar South Asia, shared JinkoSolar's strategy for cultivating a well-balanced corporate culture for employees, protecting its employees while maintaining productivity, innovating new ways to connect its people and customers during these unprecedented times, and helping individuals and communities emerge stronger.

The past fifteen months have been extremely challenging for every organization and its employees. The outstanding efforts from JinkoSolar's human resource management team have enabled employees to stay united by a common culture of discipline, flexibility, trust, and cooperation that has kept the Company well positioned to face uncertainties as the industry continues to evolve and consolidate.

Mr. Gener Miao, CMO of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "We are very pleased to receive this award for the Best HR Strategy of the year. At JinkoSolar, our people come first. It is gratifying that the way we manage our people, our most valuable asset, has been well recognized. We will continue to provide a safe and balanced workplace for everyone in our network, wherever they are."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 23 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of December 31, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

