Jirem Horse Racing Festival opens in Inner Mongolia

China.org.cn

18 Aug, 2023, 02:39 ET

TONGLIAO, China, Aug. 18, 2023

The 24th Jirem Horse Racing Festival kicked off Friday in Horqin left banner, Tongliao city, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, promising an exhilarating experience for participants and spectators alike.

The 24th Jirem Horse Racing Festival kicks off in Tongliao, Inner Mongolia autonomous region on Aug. 18, 2023.
Running from Aug. 18 to 20, the three-day festival will feature a diverse range of events including horse racing, wrestling, archery, Mongolian chess, and tug-of-war, totaling 25 competitive events across six major categories.

The opening ceremony blended traditional and modern elements, from nomadic heritage performances to rock music, folk and rap songs, and even a DJ accompanied by the melodies of the horse-head fiddle.

Originally known as Jirem League, Tongliao has been hosting the horse racing festival since 1995, transforming the sporting event into a grand carnival that encompasses sports, cultural tourism, musical performances, and entertainment. The festival has become a calling card for the city, as it aims to showcase the grassland culture and the Mongolian equestrian spirit, as well as demonstrate the city's economic dynamism.

Known for being the "hometown of Chinese horse kings," Tongliao is one of the regions in China with abundant natural resources, profound equestrian cultural traditions, and the highest concentrations of Mongolian ethnic population. 

