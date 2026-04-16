JIS Launches New Brand Exposure Program to Elevate Exhibitors and Retailers Across Its Leading Trade Shows

New complementary initiative expands media visibility, editorial access, and industry recognition for JIS participants

MIAMI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JIS is proud to announce the launch of its new JIS Brand Exposure Program, a complementary benefit available to all exhibitors and retailers participating in JIS events. Designed to extend the value of exhibiting and attending beyond the show floor, the program provides direct access to media exposure, editorial opportunities, and strategic storytelling initiatives that position participants at the forefront of the jewelry industry.

Image courtesy of JIS Events

As one of the most important B2B jewelry marketplaces connecting buyers and exhibitors across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean, JIS continues to evolve its offerings to meet the needs of today's rapidly changing market. The JIS Brand Exposure Program reflects this commitment by creating a structured platform for participants to share their insights, highlight their collections, and demonstrate the real business impact driven by JIS shows. Through this initiative, JIS is not only facilitating commerce, but also actively amplifying the voices and successes of its community.

With JIS's strong focus on the Latin American market, and Miami's position as a global gateway to Latin America, the program will also incorporate English and Spanish press opportunities to better serve international media and buyers. This includes targeted outreach to Spanish-language media, bilingual editorial materials, and opportunities for participants to be featured in both English- and Spanish-speaking markets. By expanding access across languages and regions, JIS is further strengthening its role as a cross-border connector and ensuring that its exhibitors and retailers gain visibility within one of the most dynamic and influential jewelry markets in the world.

The program offers exhibitors and retailers the opportunity to be featured in a range of media-facing materials, including press releases, targeted media outreach, and curated editorial opportunities shared with leading trade, business, and consumer publications. By incorporating real-time perspectives from the show floor, the program provides editors with valuable, authentic insights into current buying trends, product demand, and shifting consumer preferences. This approach ensures that participants are not only part of the marketplace, but also part of the broader industry conversation shaping the future of jewelry.

"Our goal with the JIS Brand Exposure Program is to ensure that every participant has the opportunity to be seen, heard, and recognized," says Sara McDonough, Event Director of JIS Events. "We know that the relationships and transactions that happen at our shows are meaningful, and this program allows us to translate that activity into storytelling that reaches far beyond the event itself. It's about giving our community the visibility they deserve and helping them build lasting brand equity."

Participation in the program is intentionally designed to be seamless and accessible, requiring only brief contributions such as short quotes, product highlights, or insights into retail performance and sourcing strategies. Selected participants may be featured in ongoing media outreach, trend reports, and editorial roundups distributed to journalists covering the jewelry, retail, and business sectors. As a benefit, the program underscores JIS's commitment to delivering added value without additional cost, making high-level media exposure more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

The launch of the JIS Brand Exposure Program further solidifies JIS's position as not only a leading trade show organizer, but also a strategic partner invested in the long-term success of its exhibitors and retailers. By bridging the gap between the show floor and the media landscape, JIS continues to create opportunities that drive visibility, credibility, and growth for the global jewelry community.

To learn more about JIS, or to register to attend or exhibit at the upcoming Fall Show, visit https://www.jisshow.com/. For more information about the JIS Brand Exposure Program or to participate, please contact Olga Gonzalez, JIS PR Consultant, at 212-913-9761 or email [email protected].

About Jewelers International Showcase (JIS)

In 1979, JIS (Jewelers International Showcase) launched its first trade-only jewelry show. Four decades later, the JIS brand continues to bring together an array of leading worldwide manufacturers and wholesalers ready to market and sell their products and services to thousands of trade-only jewelry attendees from Latin America, the Caribbean, the United States, and beyond. JIS Shows are the premier events for immediate at-show delivery. Each event is strategically produced around the seasonal buying needs of retailers and their customers.

All JIS shows are produced by RX USA, the world's leading event organizer, with more than 350 events in 25 countries. For additional information on all JIS Events, visit jisshow.com.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

Here is the link to the folder with the press release and images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18GyIvN9GI8OP7tZvISaNLGyd_hS-4y0Q?usp=sharing

If you have any questions at all, or would like to interview anyone from the JIS Show about this, let us know and we'd be happy to put you in touch!

SOURCE Jewelers International Showcase (JIS)