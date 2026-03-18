JIS Spring Ignites Q1 Buying Momentum in Miami Beach

NORWALK, Conn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JIS Spring once again proved why it has become the premier first-quarter buying destination for the jewelry industry. The March event brought together retailers, wholesalers, designers, and manufacturers at the Miami Beach Convention Center for three days of focused sourcing and meaningful business transactions that set the tone for the year ahead, and suppliers came ready to sell.

Image courtesy of JIS Miami

This year's edition exceeded the previous editions' buyers, reinforcing Miami's role as a key commercial gateway connecting jewelry markets across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. For many retailers, JIS Spring serves as a launchpad for early-year revenue planning. Its strategic timing supports first-quarter inventory needs, enabling them to enter the Spring selling season with confidence. The event's format prioritizes efficiency and accessibility, with exhibitors offering both cash & carry inventory and flexible order-writing models that support the needs of independent jewelers, regional chains, and specialty retailers. The shopping experience is easy to navigate, with an intimate setting for personalized conversations. From replenishment purchases to discovering trend-forward collections, attendees consistently describe the show as focused, productive, and easy to navigate. "JIS Spring continues to deliver exactly what the industry needs at this time of year. It's an efficient, high-impact opportunity where real buying happens," says Sara McDonough, Event Director of JIS Events. "The quality of the conversations on the floor, ability for immediate access to product, and the energy on the show floor reinforces why this unique show is a first quarter must."

"I have a passion for jewelry and my clientele, and here at JIS I always find the right merchandise for my customers. Additionally, I feel safe buying at the show, having found the right and reliable suppliers." Ana Cecilia Aragón Cartagena, Owner of Argento D'Molly

Exhibitors presented a diverse range of categories including fine jewelry, bridal, gold, silver, and fashion jewelry. Many reported strong repeat business with existing retail partners while also opening new accounts with stores discovering their collections for the first time.

Two new show floor additions made their debut this year, reflecting how jewelry retailers are evolving their merchandising strategies. The Accessories & Gifts Pavilion introduced a curated selection of lifestyle and gift-driven products that complement jewelry offerings in retail environments. Exhibitors in this pavilion included brands presenting home décor, scarves, accessories, and other merchandise designed to drive additional purchases inside jewelry stores. For retailers, these products offer accessible price points and impulse-buy opportunities that encourage repeat customer visits.

The inaugural Brands Pavilion highlighted a growing segment of the market focused on designer-led and branded jewelry collections. Unlike traditional sections of the show floor that primarily feature manufacturers and wholesalers, this pavilion spotlighted brands with distinct identities and consumer-facing marketing strategies. Participating brands included David Kord, California Collections – Bavna, Corielle, Crislu, Luxury Supply Company, Shiva Design & Jewels, and The Inspiration Co. This area offered retailers an opportunity to discover collections that resonate with customers seeking recognizable design voices and storytelling behind the jewelry they purchase.

Beyond the buying experience, JIS Spring introduced a new educational and community-focused feature called "On Trend with JIS." Designed as a podcast-style conversation corner on the show floor, the series hosted informal discussions about topics shaping the jewelry industry today. Conversations explored subjects such as evolving metal markets, bridal trends, consumer purchasing behavior, and strategies for retailers navigating changing economic conditions. Reflecting the show's growing international audience, the program included both English and Spanish-language sessions, ensuring that conversations remained accessible to the diverse global community that attends JIS.

"Participating in JIS was a great opportunity both personally and professionally. Being part of the bilingual programming, not only as a panelist but also attending other sessions, allowed me to gain valuable insights from different perspectives within the industry and connect with a diverse audience. The show itself was very dynamic and well-attended, with strong engagement and a wide variety of visitors. We saw great interest in Ocean's collections, further strengthening Ocean's presence in the market, and had the opportunity to strengthen relationships with existing clients while also connecting with new and exciting accounts." Leslie Valdez, Ocean Jewelry

The show also opened with an evening Welcome Reception themed "Sail and Socialize," a nod to Miami's historic cruise industry and the city's longstanding ties to the Caribbean market. The gathering offered exhibitors and buyers an opportunity to connect in a relaxed environment before the show floor opened the following day.

With strong buyer engagement and measurable order activity reported across the show floor, JIS Spring continues to solidify its position as a cornerstone event in the global jewelry trade calendar. The next event in the JIS lineup will take place October 16-19, 2026 also in Miami Beach. JIS Fall is the largest show in the series and plays a critical role in the fourth-quarter buying cycle, helping retailers prepare for the holiday selling season. Like the spring edition, the fall event brings together buyers and exhibitors from across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The next JIS Spring show will take place from March 7-9, 2027.

JIS Events are open to the qualified jewelry trade industry only. Learn more about the qualifications to attend here. Retailers, wholesale buyers, attending professionals and members of the media are invited to pre-register for JIS Fall, the next show in the JIS lineup, here. Interested in exhibiting? Contact us.

About Jewelers' International Showcase (JIS)

In 1979, Jewelers' International Showcase (JIS), launched its first trade-only jewelry show. Nearly five decades later, the JIS brand continues to bring together an array of leading worldwide manufacturers and wholesalers ready to market and sell their products and services to thousands of trade-only jewelry attendees from Latin America, the Caribbean, the United States, and beyond. JIS Shows are the premier events for immediate at-show delivery. Each event is strategically produced around the seasonal buying needs of retailers and their customers.

All JIS shows are produced by RX USA, the world's leading event organizer, with more than 350 events in 25 countries. For additional information on all JIS Events, visit jisshow.com.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

SOURCE Jewelers International Showcase (JIS)