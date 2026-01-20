Jitasa Named to Real Leaders® 2026 Top Impact Companies List, Ranking 47 of 125 Worldwide

BOISE, Idaho., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Leaders® has announced its 2026 Top Impact Companies, a prestigious annual ranking recognizing the world's most inspiring businesses putting purpose into practice. Jitasa, a Certified B Corporation that exclusively serves nonprofit organizations, was named to the list and ranked 47 out of 125 companies globally.

As the #1 global community for values-driven CEOs, Real Leaders celebrates companies proving that profit and positive impact can scale together. This year's honorees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process measuring three-year growth, 2024 revenue performance, and each company's submitted impact application detailing how they are transforming their industries for the better.

"Real Leaders exists to celebrate the achievements of the leaders who are inspiring better business for a better world," said Kevin Edwards, CEO of Real Leaders. "The 2026 winners demonstrate that scaling impact and revenues are not competing priorities. They are the future of great companies."

From consumer products improving human health to companies advancing climate solutions, equitable supply chains, social innovation, and community well-being, the 2026 ranking features impact leaders who are not only growing fast, but growing with integrity.

Jitasa was recognized for its commitment to strengthening the nonprofit sector through specialized bookkeeping, accounting, controller, and CFO services, and for its people-first culture, global volunteer programs, and dedication to using numbers for good.

"Being named one of the Real Leaders Top Impact Companies and ranking 47th among such an inspiring group of organizations is an incredible honor," said Jon Osterburg, Co-CEO of Jitasa. "Our growth is rooted in the belief that strong financial stewardship helps nonprofits change lives and strengthen communities. This recognition reflects the passion of our team and our ongoing commitment to helping mission-driven organizations thrive."

Each winning company earns a feature in the 2026 Real Leaders Top Impact Companies magazine, receiving recognition among peers, investors, and impact-minded business leaders worldwide.

About Jitasa

Jitasa is the largest national provider of accounting and bookkeeping services exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Since 2008, Jitasa has served over 3,000 mission-driven organizations with a commitment to affordability, financial clarity, and impact-focused service. Learn more at www.jitasagroup.com.

