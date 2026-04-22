JKS Investor Alert: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Executives Allegedly Misled on Size of Impending Impairment: Levi & Korsinsky

JinkoSolar highlighted narrowing losses and overall continued margin growth during the Q3 earnings call — then the company reported a $214.5 million GAAP loss in Q4, raising questions about what management knew and when.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shareholders suffered significant losses after the company's Q4 2025 results revealed a GAAP loss of $214.5 million -- a stark reversal from CEO Xiande Li's November 17, 2025 statement attributing the previous narrowing of net loss down to $119.5m in Q3 to their "intensive efforts devoted to storage, R&D and products in the past 2 years." Shareholders who lost money on their JKS investment are encouraged to submit their information now to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During JinkoSolar's Q3 2025 earnings call on November 17, 2025, CFO Mengmeng Li told investors that the company's "focus" on high-end markets and "efforts" to control expenses "have delivered steadily improved financial results." On the same call, she acknowledged that operating expenses had risen 36% sequentially "due to an increase in the impairment of long-lived assets," but did not quantify the impairment. The Q4 2025 results, disclosed on April 16, 2026, showed a non-cash impairment exceeding $200 million that drove the $214.5 million GAAP loss, resulting a further 28% sequential increase in operating expenses to $473.6 million.

The gap between the CFO's claims of improvement and the reported Q4 result is now the subject of an investigation by Levi & Korsinsky into potential securities law violations. The investigation focuses on whether JinkoSolar's forward-looking statements omitted material information about the size of the impending impairment at the time those statements were made.

If you purchased JinkoSolar shares and suffered a loss, click here to submit your information and speak with an attorney. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the JKS Investigation

Q: Who is investigating JKS for potential securities fraud? A: We are Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a nationally recognized firm, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. We have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate the JKS investigation? A: Investors who purchased JKS stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the JKS investigation concern? A: JinkoSolar made statements regarding its operating expense and overall margin outlooks, as well as the magnitude of impending asset impairments during the class period, which are currently being investigated.

Q: What do JKS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my JKS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations cost nothing to you. Should a lawsuit be filed, they are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP