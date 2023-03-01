JLL Announces Participation in Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference and the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced today that CEO Christian Ulbrich is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

Additionally, CFO Karen Brennan is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Additional details and a live audio webcast of each event will be available under the Events & Presentations section on JLL's Investor Relations website at http://ir.jll.com. An audio replay will be published after the conclusion of each event.

