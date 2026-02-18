J.McLaughlin and Frances Valentine Join Forces for the First Time on Spring 2026 Shoe Capsule

In Celebration of Frances Valentine's 10th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two beloved American brands known for their enduring spirit, iconic style, and love of color are celebrating spring with a limited-edition shoe capsule. The partnership serves as J.McLaughlin's way of sending a kiss to its friends at Frances Valentine, honoring the brand's tenth anniversary on Saturday, February 14th. The collection features ten thoughtfully designed styles crafted from raffia, leather, and suede—the perfect punctuations for a well-curated spring wardrobe.

Photography by Cameron Burton

"We've always believed that the best collaborations come from genuine connection and shared values," said Greg Unis, CEO of J.McLaughlin. "Working with Frances Valentine has been pure joy—our teams united by a love of color, quality, and creating pieces that make people smile. Simply put, these shoes are unapologetically fun."

For J.McLaughlin, this marks an exciting evolution: approaching shoes as statement pieces rather than staples. Within the collection, two styles will be exclusively available to shop at J.McLaughlin.com and in retail stores: the Venus Heel, adorned with a whimsical green beaded palm tree, inspired by the palm tree in the brand's signature spring print, 'Zebra Isle', and the Betty Raffia Heel, which artfully blends raffia with gold accents bringing texture center stage—capturing the energy of the season's most compelling trends. These designs are a bold step forward that honors both brands' commitment to color, joy and festive footwear.

The Frances Valentine For J.McLaughlin Spring 2026 collection launched on February 17th in fifty-five J.McLaughlin stores across the country, and online at jmclaughlin.com, as well as in the nine Frances Valentine stores and francesvalentine.com. Prices range from $298 to $498.

Elyce Arons, Cofounder and CEO of Frances Valentine, shared "We are thrilled to launch Frances Valentine for J. McLaughlin footwear. It's rare to find a business partnership that is truly rooted in friendship, and that spirit is at the heart of this collaboration. The shoes are colorful, joyful, and a perfect complement to J. McLaughlin's beautiful collection."

Additional standout styles include the Reese Suede Slingback, offered in multiple colorways and designed to transition effortlessly from day to evening, as well as the Taylor Buckle Heel, which pairs classic textures with modern hues—nodding to Frances Valentine's signature charm while remaining grounded in J.McLaughlin's timeless sensibility.

To celebrate the launch, J.McLaughlin and Frances Valentine hosted a celebratory luncheon at Café Flora alongside Barbara McLaughlin and Elyce Arons, Co-Founder and CEO of Frances Valentine. The event brought together a vibrant mix of local tastemakers and friends of the brands including Amanda Reynal, Sabine Laventure, Caroline Bramlett Broome, Gracie Abercrombie, Brittany Bromley, and Amanda Doering for a first look at the capsule and a toast to color, creativity, and community. This was followed by an afternoon of shopping at both stores block party-style.

About Frances Valentine

Founded in 2016 by best friends, Elyce Arons and Kate Spade, Frances Valentine is a fashion, lifestyle, and accessories brand that celebrates personal style through timeless pieces designed to spark joy and transcend trends. Each piece is created with a story to tell and crafted to last generation after generation. As a tribute to the founders' friendship, Frances Valentine's ethos centers on fostering joy through bold prints and vibrant styles that inspire confidence, boost your mood, and exude a life well lived.

For additional information, please visit https://francesvalentine.com/ .

About J.McLaughlin

Founded in 1977 by brothers Kevin and Jay McLaughlin, J.McLaughlin is an American lifestyle brand built on heritage, authenticity, and a deep connection to community. From its beginnings in New York City, the brand has grown to nearly 200 stores located on the most vibrant Main Streets in America. Each boutique is thoughtfully tailored to its surroundings, fostering strong local relationships and a loyal customer base. Through its Local & Loyal initiative, J.McLaughlin actively supports neighborhood organizations and causes, underscoring its belief that community is central to the brand's identity. At its core, J.McLaughlin offers more than a wardrobe; it offers a lifestyle shaped by enduring style, loyal relationships, and a genuine sense of place.

