J.McLaughlin Kicks Off Spring 2026 Campaign in Louisville with "Where Will Spring Take You"

The brand's February collection brings a refresh to its iconic styles for the season ahead

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.McLaughlin kicks off the Spring 2026 season with its February collection, "Where Will Spring Take You". Rooted in timeless style and the communities that bring it to life, the brand chose to photograph the collection on location in Louisville, Kentucky–a city celebrated for its storied architecture and enduring cultural craftsmanship.

J.McLaughlin February Collection. Photography Credit: Jeff Allen

J.McLaughlin has maintained a meaningful presence in Louisville since opening their store in January of 2012. Located at 3935 Chenoweth Square, the brand's boutique reflects its neighborhood-first retail approach, offering a welcoming, highly curated experience rooted in local connection. Combined with Louisville's architectural heritage, cultural craftsmanship, and vibrant identity, the city emerged as the perfect backdrop for the Spring 2026 February campaign.

"J.McLaughlin's has grown by staying true to the Local & Loyal mindset, serving our customers and the communities they call home," said Greg Unis, CEO of J.McLaughlin. "We embed ourselves in the places where our customers live and gather, and creating this campaign in Louisville was a natural extension of that approach. The city reflects our shared values of timeless style, heritage and craftsmanship that continue to drive the brand forward."

The February Collection

The "Where Will Spring Take You" collection is designed for the transition into Spring, reimagining signature J.McLaughlin silhouettes through lighter layers, expressive prints, and refined tailoring. Statement jackets and blazers anchor the assortment, paired with effortless dresses and polished separates that feel equally at home indoors and out. Photographed in a historic Louisville home belonging to a close friend of the brand, the collection comes to life in a setting layered with de Gournay wallpaper and trellised interiors. True to the brand's long-standing approach, the brand often photographs its collections in the homes of customers and friends, choosing spaces that naturally reflect the spirit of its community and the lifestyle they represent.

"Spring is always about transition," said Lee Anne Henrico, Chief Creative Officer of J.McLaughlin. "For February, we're introducing color and prints that feel like a breath of fresh air after winter. The setting of the campaign played an important role in that story as the house itself became part of that narrative, allowing for the expressive spaces and vibrant clothing to sit together beautifully."

Built around the brand's signature styles and thoughtfully updated for the season, the February collection brings new life to familiar silhouettes through fresh color, print, and detail:

Martha Jacket: A novelty embroidered layer, designed to be worn as a statement piece.

A novelty embroidered layer, designed to be worn as a statement piece. Genevieve Blazer: A tailored silhouette that balances structure and versatility, perfect for early spring layering.

A tailored silhouette that balances structure and versatility, perfect for early spring layering. Serena Dress: A printed dress that makes dressing up feel effortless, playful, and seasonally fresh.

A printed dress that makes dressing up feel effortless, playful, and seasonally fresh. Adelyn Skirt: A standout piece that brings color and movement to the collection while remaining easy to wear.

A standout piece that brings color and movement to the collection while remaining easy to wear. Lois Top: A softly structured essential, reimagined with an elevated, everyday feel.

A softly structured essential, reimagined with an elevated, everyday feel. Margaux Shirt: A wardrobe staple, refined with thoughtful design details.

A wardrobe staple, refined with thoughtful design details. Watson Pant: A core J.McLaughlin style that grounds the collection with versatility and ease.

The February 2026 collection is available now at select J.McLaughlin stores nationwide, online at jmclaughlin.com , and featured in the brand's February catalog, reflecting J.McLaughlin's integrated approach to meeting customers wherever they choose to shop.

About J.McLaughlin

Founded in 1977 by brothers Kevin and Jay McLaughlin, J.McLaughlin is an American lifestyle brand built on heritage, authenticity, and a deep connection to community. From its beginnings in New York City, the brand has grown to nearly 200 stores located on the most vibrant Main Streets in America. Each boutique is thoughtfully tailored to its surroundings, fostering strong local relationships and a loyal customer base. Through its Local & Loyal initiative, J.McLaughlin actively supports neighborhood organizations and causes, underscoring its belief that community is central to the brand's identity. At its core, J.McLaughlin offers more than a wardrobe; it offers a lifestyle shaped by enduring style, loyal relationships, and a genuine sense of place.

SOURCE J.McLaughlin