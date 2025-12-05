Santa Arrives on Lexington Avenue as J.McLaughlin Hosts a Holiday Fête with Selby Drummond, Will Kahn & Walker Ward in Support of Monday Night Hospitality

The event benefited Monday Night Hospitality, bringing together generations of J.McLaughlin customers, friends of the brand, senior leadership including CEO Greg Unis, local editors and tastemakers, and a curated lineup of exclusive vendors who transformed the flagship into a festive holiday marketplace.

"The heart of J.McLaughlin has always been our community, and last night that spirit came to life in such a meaningful way," said Greg Unis, CEO of J.McLaughlin. "Bringing together friends of the brand, longtime customers, and partners at our Lexington Avenue flagship store to kick off the holidays and support Monday Night Hospitality was a powerful reminder of what the season is truly about. We love creating joyful, authentic experiences for our customers and giving back to the communities we serve. It was a wonderful way to close out a year of exciting momentum, with so much to look forward to in the year ahead."

Guests enjoyed hot cocoa, holiday cocktails, William Poll's beloved chips and dip, and slices of Caroline's Cakes while exploring the brand's newly unveiled holiday windows designed by Venetian designer Alvise Orsini. The evening featured partnerships with Tuck Shop chocolate, Caroline's Cakes, Curamia tequila, and Black River Caviar, alongside gifting opportunities from Kinderbrook Home, Jenny Cipoletti Jewelry, Lele Sadoughi, and Orsini Glassware—allowing guests to celebrate and give back in one seamless experience.

The evening's beneficiary, Monday Night Hospitality (MNH) has been serving the Upper East Side for over 40 years, providing warm, nutritious meals with dignity and care. Each week, guests are welcomed to sit at the table, enjoy a homemade meal, and be part of a supportive community. With the help of dedicated volunteers and generous supporters, MNH continues its mission throughout the holiday season and beyond, bringing meaningful impact to neighbors in need.

The event marked the continued evolution of J.McLaughlin—bringing community, creativity, and seasonal style to life in new and exciting ways as part of the brand's Joy Looks Good on Everyone holiday campaign.

"I'm incredibly grateful to J.McLaughlin for opening their doors—and their hearts—to support Monday Night Hospitality," said Editor Will Kahn. "As a weekly volunteer, I see firsthand how important this work is, and their partnership made it possible for us to celebrate the season while giving back to our neighbors."

About J.McLaughlin: Founded in 1977 by brothers Kevin and Jay McLaughlin, J.McLaughlin is an American lifestyle brand celebrated for its impeccably crafted sportswear, signature prints, and neighborhood-centric boutiques. With nearly 200 locations nationwide and a robust digital flagship, the company continues to deliver modern classics with a distinctly welcoming spirit.

SOURCE J.McLaughlin

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo