J.McLaughlin Celebrates Holiday Campaign "Joy Looks Good on Everyone" -- A Festive Finale to a Landmark Year of Creative Momentum

From elevated plaids to rich jewel tones and classic silhouettes, each piece embodies J.McLaughlin's signature approach to modern American style. Designed with versatility in mind, the collection invites layering and festive moments, featuring everything from cashmere and velvet to statement sequins made for celebration.

"The holidays are a time to celebrate the people we love and the communities we're part of," said Greg Unis, CEO of J.McLaughlin. "It's been an incredible year of momentum, and this campaign reflects what J.McLaughlin stands for—creating authentic experiences that surprise and delight our customers."

The campaign comes to life through experiential marketing and immersive activations. J.McLaughlin collaborated with Venetian designer Alvise Orsini to create bespoke holiday window installations for its Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue flagships—marking the first time the brand has partnered on window design for the season. Madison Avenue transforms into a chic European chalet inspired by après-ski elegance, while Lexington Avenue evokes nostalgic American holiday traditions and classic prep. Together, they celebrate the feel-good moments and core memories the brand continues to create for its customers in two neighborhoods it proudly calls home.

"It's all about the nostalgia and places you dream of." Said Orsini. "In the Madison Avenue store, a beautiful mountain [paired with] Christmas trees—actual trees covered in snow. At Lexington Avenue, we did something that is more 'indoor'…it's a live scene of people enjoying the holidays in their home—around a fireplace, talking to each other."

Rooted in the idea that joy ties everything together, the Joy Looks Good on Everyone campaign celebrates the emotion behind the season—capturing the warmth of connection, the beauty of tradition, and the optimism that defines J.McLaughlin's world. Through cinematic imagery and authentic storytelling, the campaign reflects the brand's belief that style is most meaningful when shared with others.

"There is something special about the nostalgia and emotion of the holiday season, and this campaign captured that spirit beautifully." added Lee Anne Henrico, Chief Creative Officer of J.McLaughlin. "Joy Looks Good on Everyone celebrates the moments that bring us together—through timeless style, thoughtful design, and the pieces our customers will treasure for years to come."

In the spirit of giving, J.McLaughlin will host a holiday celebration on December 4 at its Lexington Avenue store in partnership with Monday Night Hospitality. The evening will bring together friends of the brand, creatives, and tastemakers for a festive night of conversation and community. Throughout November and December, J.McLaughlin will also continue its local partnership initiative, supporting more than 320 neighborhood organizations nationwide.

The launch of Joy Looks Good on Everyone builds on a year of creative milestones for the brand—from Summertime: Southampton, J.McLaughlin's first experiential retail collaboration with Orsini, to a September partnership with the Animal Medical Center, and an October dinner at Roseview Farms, where that month's campaign was photographed.

The Holiday collection is available in all J.McLaughlin stores nationwide and online at jmclaughlin.com .

About J.McLaughlin: Founded in 1977 by brothers Kevin and Jay McLaughlin, J.McLaughlin is an American lifestyle brand celebrated for its impeccably crafted sportswear, signature prints, and neighborhood-centric boutiques. With nearly 200 locations nationwide and a robust digital flagship, the company continues to deliver modern classics with a distinctly welcoming spirit.

SOURCE J.McLaughlin