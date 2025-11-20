Mark Cassebaum Joins J.McLaughlin as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.McLaughlin is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Cassebaum as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he will provide critical financial, strategic, and operational leadership to enable sustainable growth and drive value creation for the company.

"We are excited to welcome Mark to the J.McLaughlin family. His depth of financial expertise and operational insight will play a critical role in supporting our teams and propelling the brand into the next phase of growth." Greg Unis, CEO of J.McLaughlin.

Mark Cassebaum

Cassebaum brings over 25 years of executive financial leadership across consumer, retail, and logistics sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Ascend Wellness Holdings, a leading fully vertical cannabis company, where he led significant revenue growth, EBITDA expansion, and positive free cash flow within year one. He has also held senior financial leadership roles at Centric Brands, Bed Bath & Beyond and Ralph Lauren, where he directed strategic initiatives in financial planning, M&A, investor relations, and enterprise-wide ERP implementations.

Recognized for his ability to build high-performing teams and deliver measurable results, Cassebaum has successfully led capital raises, private equity–backed integrations, and large-scale transformation initiatives that improved efficiency and profitability across global businesses.

"I am thrilled to join J.McLaughlin at such an exciting moment in its history," said Mark Cassebaum, Chief Financial Officer of J.McLaughlin. "This is a brand with a rich heritage, distinct identity, and strong connection to its customers. I look forward to partnering with the team to create long-term value."

Working closely with CEO Greg Unis and the Executive Leadership Team, Cassebaum will shape the company's financial strategy and operational framework to propel J.McLaughlin into its next chapter of growth. His appointment comes at a pivotal time, as the brand approaches its 50th anniversary and looks to celebrate its heritage while embracing a classic, American lifestyle and forward-looking vision.

About J.McLaughlin

Founded in 1977 by brothers Kevin and Jay McLaughlin, J.McLaughlin is an American lifestyle brand celebrated for its impeccably crafted sportswear, signature prints, and neighborhood-centric boutiques. With nearly 200 locations nationwide and a robust digital flagship, the company delivers modern classics with a distinctly welcoming spirit.

