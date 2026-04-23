JMGO N3 Ultimate Launches: A New Way of Projection Powered by the World's First 3-in-1 Optical System

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO today announces the global launch of the N3 Ultimate, a 4K projector powered by the world's first 3-in-1 integrated optical system and delivering up to 5,800 ISO lumens. Designed to unlock true spatial freedom without compromising image quality, JMGO N3 Ultimate enables projection to adapt seamlessly to different environments, reducing the traditional constraints of placement, angle, and setup complexity.

A Breakthrough Enabled by the World's First 3-in-1 Optical System

JMGO N3 Ultimate

At the core of this spatial freedom is JMGO's 3-in-1 integrated optical system, which preserves image quality while combining:

Four-way lens shift (Vertical ±130%, Horizontal ±53%)

Wide-range optical zoom (0.88–1.7:1)

Precision AI-powered gimbal (Vertical 150°, Horizontal 360°)

By integrating these capabilities into a single system, the JMGO N3 Ultimate dynamically adapts to different positions and surfaces, transforming what was once a multi-step, manual process into a seamless, one-click experience.

Optical Image Optimization: Off-center Projection without Image Compromise

In real-world use, almost every projector ends up being placed off-center. Unlike traditional solutions that rely on digital keystone correction, which reduces resolution and brightness, the JMGO N3 Ultimate prioritizes optical adjustment.

With Optical Image Optimization, images can be aligned instantly while maintaining clarity, detail, and brightness, even from off-center positions.

AI Spatial Memory: Freedom That Remembers Your Space

With AI Spatial Memory, the JMGO N3 Ultimate allows users to instantly switch projection between different walls without touching the projector. From the front wall to the ceiling or surrounding walls, the N3 Ultimate stores preferred screen size, optimized image settings, and the corresponding app for each scenario.

With a single click, the system restores the optimal setup and launches the relevant app—turning a traditionally complex process into a seamless experience.

Designed for Real-World Spaces, Day and Night

To support true spatial freedom across different environments, the N3 Ultimate delivers up to 5,800 ISO lumens, powered by JMGO's MALC™ 5.0 triple laser system, ensuring bright, vivid visuals even during daytime viewing.

With a color accuracy of ΔE ≈ 0.7 and 110% BT.2020 color gamut coverage, the projector reproduces native colors, further enhanced by 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Audio for an immersive viewing experience.

Smooth Performance Across Every Scenario

Equipped with the MT9679 SoC and 8445 Driver, the N3 Ultimate supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), 1ms ultra-low latency, and up to 240Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth, responsive visuals across movies, sports, and gaming, further enhanced by upgraded MEMC motion performance.

Pricing and Availability

The JMGO N3 Ultimate will be available starting April 23 via JMGO's official website and Amazon, with an MSRP of $2,999 in the U.S. An early-bird price of $2,399 will be available through May 13.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO has become a visionary leader in intelligent projection technology, dedicated to pioneering research and cutting-edge design for over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to be driven by technological innovation, enhance user experience, and lead the industry forward. To explore more JMGO projectors, please visit JMGO.com

SOURCE JMGO